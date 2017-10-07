WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardaker

Re: Hardaker
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:08 am
little wayne69
Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pm
Posts: 115
victarmeldrew wrote:
how many times have you seen Luke Hooley play

vastman wrote:
once, how many times have you?

vastman wrote:
Walker isn't one of our youngsters so what are you on about. As ever you're picking an argument over another issue, my attendance record
That said the amount of times you attend does not make you an expert does it

Slow down a bit here big man, Im not looking for an argument nor do i want to be your next victim, I could though ask you what your on about with walker because as above victor asked how many times youd seen Hooley play, i dont want to get into a needless argument about whose been to more games and maybe should not have said it, my point was that it you want to know anything about junior rugby at this club Vic's the man and he's more likely to have forgotten more about Hooley than youll ever know.
You seriously need to chill out man :CHILL:
Re: Hardaker
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:11 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6173
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Has anyone seen or heard from Hardaker over the last few days? Just wondering about another rumour I heard that would make it unlikely he could attend let alone play this weekend.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.
Re: Hardaker
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:30 am
imwakefieldtillidie
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2009 4:56 pm
Posts: 1615
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Has anyone seen or heard from Hardaker over the last few days? Just wondering about another rumour I heard that would make it unlikely he could attend let alone play this weekend.


In the Lake District apparently and not attending the final.
Re: Hardaker
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:57 am
Her in doors
Joined: Thu Feb 13, 2014 5:32 pm
Posts: 153
Location: Never far from the kitchen sink
Wonder if he's in john kears log cabin!
Re: Hardaker
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 1:05 pm
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26345
Location: Poodle Power!
little wayne69 wrote:
Slow down a bit here big man, Im not looking for an argument nor do i want to be your next victim, I could though ask you what your on about with walker because as above victor asked how many times youd seen Hooley play, i dont want to get into a needless argument about whose been to more games and maybe should not have said it, my point was that it you want to know anything about junior rugby at this club Vic's the man and he's more likely to have forgotten more about Hooley than youll ever know.
You seriously need to chill out man :CHILL:


I really have no idea what the hell you are on about, you seem to be the agitated one not me.

As for the victor meldrew stuff, yeah right of course he is, isn't everyone on here, I'd be a millionaire if I'd got a pound for every time I'd been told that on here :roll:

Anybody can say stuff like that on here, so go on then name this font of all knowledge, why not, what can you possibly have to lose.

PM me if you wish. One things for sure, I expect him to have at least coached at International and NRL level after your build up :thumb:

Or here's a better idea, the original poster has now replied and it's clear I misunderstood his post - it happens - so why not leave it at that. :DRUMMER:
Re: Hardaker
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 2:30 pm
Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pm
Posts: 115
vastman wrote:
Or here's a better idea, the original poster has now replied and it's clear I misunderstood his post - it happens - so why not leave it at that. :DRUMMER:

More than happy to :D
Re: Hardaker
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:21 pm
Willzay
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6662
It's a good thing he's in the Lake District
Re: Hardaker
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:29 pm
Egg Banjo
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 548
Probably be up for a free transfer now, even if he's not guilty of anything
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Hardaker
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:41 pm
Joined: Tue Sep 24, 2013 8:07 am
Posts: 297
Clearly disrupted their play today and the team seemed out of sorts from the off. They've still had an exceptional season and I hope to see us both in the arm wrestle for a top 4 spot next season.
Hats off to Leeds today for their performance and I hope the McDermott out mob will give him the credit he deserves.
