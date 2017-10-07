WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardaker

Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:08 am
victarmeldrew wrote:
how many times have you seen Luke Hooley play

vastman wrote:
once, how many times have you?

vastman wrote:
Walker isn't one of our youngsters so what are you on about. As ever you're picking an argument over another issue, my attendance record
That said the amount of times you attend does not make you an expert does it

Slow down a bit here big man, Im not looking for an argument nor do i want to be your next victim, I could though ask you what your on about with walker because as above victor asked how many times youd seen Hooley play, i dont want to get into a needless argument about whose been to more games and maybe should not have said it, my point was that it you want to know anything about junior rugby at this club Vic's the man and he's more likely to have forgotten more about Hooley than youll ever know.
You seriously need to chill out man :CHILL:
Re: Hardaker
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:11 am
Has anyone seen or heard from Hardaker over the last few days? Just wondering about another rumour I heard that would make it unlikely he could attend let alone play this weekend.
