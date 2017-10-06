WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardaker

Re: Hardaker
Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:00 pm
wakefieldwall wrote:
It doesn't really matter what it is. Fact is again it looks like his personal conduct has let his team mates and the club paying his hefty salary down - in turn that's the Cas fans buying tickets and shirts.

If he has cost himself a 2nd succesive world cup then he really is a plonker because I suspect this will be his last shot as Jack Walker will likely have the England number one shirt by 2021


If what is been banded about is true then its not just a world cup he has cost himself, its his career.
Re: Hardaker
Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:03 pm
Wildcat26 wrote:
If what is been banded about is true then its not just a world cup he has cost himself, its his career.


Working on the theory he's merely been a little uncouth in his conduct then he'll miss the WC.

If he's been on the Persian rugs then I'd say he's done.
Re: Hardaker
Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:16 pm
Been reading the nutjob forum. After around ten pages of "please PM me the details", those really in the know say that it is serious and a few years out, but those properly in the know say that he has been cleared to play.

I'm sure Mick Morgan would say, "If tha dun't know, don't spayk".
Re: Hardaker
Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:29 pm
wakefieldwall wrote:
It doesn't really matter what it is. Fact is again it looks like his personal conduct has let his team mates and the club paying his hefty salary down - in turn that's the Cas fans buying tickets and shirts.

If he has cost himself a 2nd succesive world cup then he really is a plonker because I suspect this will be his last shot as Jack Walker will likely have the England number one shirt by 2021


In the world of huge assumptions and over expectation that exists on these forums this one is a beauty.

Have you ever seen the kid play? I have and he's excellent.

However not in a million years is he a certainty. There is a long list of young players forced to carry these levels of expectation and most have failed. Out of those Walker is not even the best I've seen.

He may well go all the way and I hope he does but he's got a hell of a lot more competition than just Hardaker being unavailable.

Jowitt probably won't be as good but again who knows, Luke Hooley on the other hand may well be. Other clubs will have similar I'm sure. Come back in 2021 and we'll judge him then. :thumb:
Re: Hardaker
Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:41 pm
I expected Tompkins and Shaul to be the preferred FB's for the world cup anyway but it looks even more likely now.
Re: Hardaker
Fri Oct 06, 2017 5:17 pm
how many times have you seen Luke Hooley play
Re: Hardaker
Fri Oct 06, 2017 5:21 pm
victarmeldrew wrote:
how many times have you seen Luke Hooley play


Once, how many times have you?

If you're on your local lads hobby horse again then fine. If you think Jowitt is better or even Walker that's fine just say it.

What doesn't alter is that none of them are certainties are they?
Re: Hardaker
Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:46 pm
vastman wrote:
Once, how many times have you?

If you're on your local lads hobby horse again then fine. If you think Jowitt is better or even Walker that's fine just say it.

I would say more times than you've watched the first team last season, he's not on the local lads hobbyhorse ask your mate belly, unlike yourself he can genuinely talk about our youngsters' simply because he watches them on a regular basis hth.
Re: Hardaker
Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:02 pm
vastman wrote:
In the world of huge assumptions and over expectation that exists on these forums this one is a beauty.

Have you ever seen the kid play? I have and he's excellent.

However not in a million years is he a certainty. There is a long list of young players forced to carry these levels of expectation and most have failed. Out of those Walker is not even the best I've seen.

He may well go all the way and I hope he does but he's got a hell of a lot more competition than just Hardaker being unavailable.

Jowitt probably won't be as good but again who knows, Luke Hooley on the other hand may well be. Other clubs will have similar I'm sure. Come back in 2021 and we'll judge him then. :thumb:


He was a convinient name to make a point, he's just the flavour of the month. You're rather over thinking it Vastman.

Point is if Hardaker misses the World Cup it may well have been his last chance. Could be Walker, Max, Golding, Hooley, some kid we haven't heard of yet or a patched up Sam Tomkins hobbling about in 2021. There's only so times he can burn his bridges.
