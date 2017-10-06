Post a reply



1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 49 posts • Page 5 of 5 Wildcat26 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2011 10:08 pm

Posts: 661

Location: Wakefield

wakefieldwall wrote: It doesn't really matter what it is. Fact is again it looks like his personal conduct has let his team mates and the club paying his hefty salary down - in turn that's the Cas fans buying tickets and shirts.



If he has cost himself a 2nd succesive world cup then he really is a plonker because I suspect this will be his last shot as Jack Walker will likely have the England number one shirt by 2021



If what is been banded about is true then its not just a world cup he has cost himself, its his career. If what is been banded about is true then its not just a world cup he has cost himself, its his career. wakefieldwall Strong-running second rower



Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm

Posts: 492

Wildcat26 wrote: If what is been banded about is true then its not just a world cup he has cost himself, its his career.



Working on the theory he's merely been a little uncouth in his conduct then he'll miss the WC.



If he's been on the Persian rugs then I'd say he's done. Working on the theory he's merely been a little uncouth in his conduct then he'll miss the WC.If he's been on the Persian rugs then I'd say he's done. What would a Cockney know about rugby league? Slugger McBatt

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm

Posts: 5225

Location: Over there

Been reading the nutjob forum. After around ten pages of "please PM me the details", those really in the know say that it is serious and a few years out, but those properly in the know say that he has been cleared to play.



I'm sure Mick Morgan would say, "If tha dun't know, don't spayk". WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL. vastman

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm

Posts: 26342

Location: Poodle Power!

wakefieldwall wrote: It doesn't really matter what it is. Fact is again it looks like his personal conduct has let his team mates and the club paying his hefty salary down - in turn that's the Cas fans buying tickets and shirts.



If he has cost himself a 2nd succesive world cup then he really is a plonker because I suspect this will be his last shot as Jack Walker will likely have the England number one shirt by 2021



In the world of huge assumptions and over expectation that exists on these forums this one is a beauty.



Have you ever seen the kid play? I have and he's excellent.



However not in a million years is he a certainty. There is a long list of young players forced to carry these levels of expectation and most have failed. Out of those Walker is not even the best I've seen.



He may well go all the way and I hope he does but he's got a hell of a lot more competition than just Hardaker being unavailable.



Jowitt probably won't be as good but again who knows, Luke Hooley on the other hand may well be. Other clubs will have similar I'm sure. Come back in 2021 and we'll judge him then. In the world of huge assumptions and over expectation that exists on these forums this one is a beauty.Have you ever seen the kid play? I have and he's excellent.However not in a million years is he a certainty. There is a long list of young players forced to carry these levels of expectation and most have failed. Out of those Walker is not even the best I've seen.He may well go all the way and I hope he does but he's got a hell of a lot more competition than just Hardaker being unavailable.Jowitt probably won't be as good but again who knows, Luke Hooley on the other hand may well be. Other clubs will have similar I'm sure. Come back in 2021 and we'll judge him then. SUPPORT SWAG... Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm

Posts: 6172

Location: Standing on the heads of Giants

I expected Tompkins and Shaul to be the preferred FB's for the world cup anyway but it looks even more likely now. This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.



WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"



Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015



2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot. victarmeldrew Strong-running second rower



Joined: Wed Nov 07, 2012 1:20 pm

Posts: 283

how many times have you seen Luke Hooley play vastman

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm

Posts: 26342

Location: Poodle Power!

victarmeldrew wrote: how many times have you seen Luke Hooley play



Once, how many times have you?



If you're on your local lads hobby horse again then fine. If you think Jowitt is better or even Walker that's fine just say it.



What doesn't alter is that none of them are certainties are they? Once, how many times have you?If you're on your local lads hobby horse again then fine. If you think Jowitt is better or even Walker that's fine just say it.What doesn't alter is that none of them are certainties are they? SUPPORT SWAG... little wayne69 Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pm

Posts: 113

vastman wrote: Once, how many times have you?



If you're on your local lads hobby horse again then fine. If you think Jowitt is better or even Walker that's fine just say it.

I would say more times than you've watched the first team last season, he's not on the local lads hobbyhorse ask your mate belly, unlike yourself he can genuinely talk about our youngsters' simply because he watches them on a regular basis hth. I would say more times than you've watched the first team last season, he's not on the local lads hobbyhorse ask your mate belly, unlike yourself he can genuinely talk about our youngsters' simply because he watches them on a regular basis hth. wakefieldwall Strong-running second rower



Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm

Posts: 492

vastman wrote:



Have you ever seen the kid play? I have and he's excellent.



However not in a million years is he a certainty. There is a long list of young players forced to carry these levels of expectation and most have failed. Out of those Walker is not even the best I've seen.



He may well go all the way and I hope he does but he's got a hell of a lot more competition than just Hardaker being unavailable.



Jowitt probably won't be as good but again who knows, Luke Hooley on the other hand may well be. Other clubs will have similar I'm sure. Come back in 2021 and we'll judge him then. In the world of huge assumptions and over expectation that exists on these forums this one is a beauty.Have you ever seen the kid play? I have and he's excellent.However not in a million years is he a certainty. There is a long list of young players forced to carry these levels of expectation and most have failed. Out of those Walker is not even the best I've seen.He may well go all the way and I hope he does but he's got a hell of a lot more competition than just Hardaker being unavailable.Jowitt probably won't be as good but again who knows, Luke Hooley on the other hand may well be. Other clubs will have similar I'm sure. Come back in 2021 and we'll judge him then.



He was a convinient name to make a point, he's just the flavour of the month. You're rather over thinking it Vastman.



Point is if Hardaker misses the World Cup it may well have been his last chance. Could be Walker, Max, Golding, Hooley, some kid we haven't heard of yet or a patched up Sam Tomkins hobbling about in 2021. There's only so times he can burn his bridges. He was a convinient name to make a point, he's just the flavour of the month. You're rather over thinking it Vastman.Point is if Hardaker misses the World Cup it may well have been his last chance. Could be Walker, Max, Golding, Hooley, some kid we haven't heard of yet or a patched up Sam Tomkins hobbling about in 2021. There's only so times he can burn his bridges. What would a Cockney know about rugby league? Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: BOJ042, coco the fullback, normycat, polancoboy, wakeytrin and 224 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 49 posts • Page 5 of 5 Return to Wakefield Trinity Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,645,167 1,692 76,282 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 18:00 SL CASTLEFORD v LEEDS TV Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























