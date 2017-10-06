WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardaker

Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:00 pm
wakefieldwall wrote:
It doesn't really matter what it is. Fact is again it looks like his personal conduct has let his team mates and the club paying his hefty salary down - in turn that's the Cas fans buying tickets and shirts.

If he has cost himself a 2nd succesive world cup then he really is a plonker because I suspect this will be his last shot as Jack Walker will likely have the England number one shirt by 2021


If what is been banded about is true then its not just a world cup he has cost himself, its his career.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:03 pm
Wildcat26 wrote:
If what is been banded about is true then its not just a world cup he has cost himself, its his career.


Working on the theory he's merely been a little uncouth in his conduct then he'll miss the WC.

If he's been on the Persian rugs then I'd say he's done.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: Hardaker
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:16 pm
Been reading the nutjob forum. After around ten pages of "please PM me the details", those really in the know say that it is serious and a few years out, but those properly in the know say that he has been cleared to play.

I'm sure Mick Morgan would say, "If tha dun't know, don't spayk".
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
