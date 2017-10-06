wakefieldwall wrote:

It doesn't really matter what it is. Fact is again it looks like his personal conduct has let his team mates and the club paying his hefty salary down - in turn that's the Cas fans buying tickets and shirts.



If he has cost himself a 2nd succesive world cup then he really is a plonker because I suspect this will be his last shot as Jack Walker will likely have the England number one shirt by 2021