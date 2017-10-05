vastman

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm

Posts: 26338

Location: Poodle Power!



MashPotatoes wrote: If it's the White powder, surely it up to Cas whether they keep him while he serves his ban ? Or bin him off like Rangi.



Didn't Walker get a ban for testing positive for cocain? Didn't Walker get a ban for testing positive for cocain? SUPPORT SWAG... newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger



newgroundb4wakey

Posts: 1459

vastman wrote: Didn't Walker get a ban for testing positive for cocain?



MashPotatoes wrote:
vastman wrote: Didn't Walker get a ban for testing positive for cocain?

Yes and earlier than that Gareth hock. In his autobiography Hock said when they came for a random test it was about 7 days after he'd been snorting and he knew it stayed in the system for 8 days so he had an idea it would be positive.

MashPotatoes



Joined: Sun Jul 06, 2014 9:52 am

Posts: 445

vastman wrote: Didn't Walker get a ban for testing positive for cocain?



MashPotatoes wrote:
vastman wrote: Didn't Walker get a ban for testing positive for cocain?

Yes but the club don't have to automatically sack you if you test positive. That's my point.

vastman

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm

Posts: 26338

Location: Poodle Power!

MashPotatoes wrote: Yes but the club don't have to automatically sack you if you test positive. That's my point.



vastman wrote: I don't suppose they do but it's hard to imagine a scenario where they wouldnt. Why would you pay a guy who can't play for two years assuming there is any truth in the rumour.

newgroundb4wakey



Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am

Posts: 1459

Its not drugs or drink related. Tricky2309

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009 1:03 pm

Posts: 3722

newgroundb4wakey wrote: Its not drugs or drink related.



Tricky2309 wrote:
newgroundb4wakey wrote: Its not drugs or drink related.

Towns88 seems to suggest different on the VT and mentions a 4 year ban

Big lads mate



Bronze RLFANS Member

Posts: 3235

newgroundb4wakey wrote: Its not drugs or drink related.

Is that right Is that right Towns88

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm

Posts: 3490

Tricky2309 wrote: Towns88 seems to suggest different on the VT and mentions a 4 year ban





Tricky2309 wrote: Towns88 seems to suggest different on the VT and mentions a 4 year ban

Yep. Still a fair few Cas fans clinging to some false hope of a racist argument and it will all get sorted and Zak will be named in the 17 ! Absolutely laughable. Some audio clip doing the rounds which any1 could have recorded and people are hoping it's Brett Ferres ffs

Wildcat26



An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB. Wildcat26 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2011 10:08 pm

Posts: 654

Location: Wakefield

vastman wrote: I don't suppose they do but it's hard to imagine a scenario where they wouldnt. Why would you pay a guy who can't play for two years assuming there is any truth in the rumour.



vastman wrote: I don't suppose they do but it's hard to imagine a scenario where they wouldnt. Why would you pay a guy who can't play for two years assuming there is any truth in the rumour.

Wigan didn't sack Hock when he was banned? Although he wasn`t allowed to train with the team throughout a large period of that 2 years.

wakefieldwall



Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm

Posts: 489

It doesn't really matter what it is. Fact is again it looks like his personal conduct has let his team mates and the club paying his hefty salary down - in turn that's the Cas fans buying tickets and shirts.



It doesn't really matter what it is. Fact is again it looks like his personal conduct has let his team mates and the club paying his hefty salary down - in turn that's the Cas fans buying tickets and shirts.

If he has cost himself a 2nd succesive world cup then he really is a plonker because I suspect this will be his last shot as Jack Walker will likely have the England number one shirt by 2021

