Re: Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:05 pm
MashPotatoes wrote:
If it's the White powder, surely it up to Cas whether they keep him while he serves his ban ? Or bin him off like Rangi.


Didn't Walker get a ban for testing positive for cocain?
Re: Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:41 pm
vastman wrote:
Didn't Walker get a ban for testing positive for cocain?


Yes and earlier than that Gareth hock. In his autobiography Hock said when they came for a random test it was about 7 days after he'd been snorting and he knew it stayed in the system for 8 days so he had an idea it would be positive.
Re: Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:46 pm
vastman wrote:
Didn't Walker get a ban for testing positive for cocain?


Yes but the club don't have to automatically sack you if you test positive. That's my point.
Re: Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:15 pm
MashPotatoes wrote:
Yes but the club don't have to automatically sack you if you test positive. That's my point.


I don't suppose they do but it's hard to imagine a scenario where they wouldnt. Why would you pay a guy who can't play for two years assuming there is any truth in the rumour.
Re: Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:32 pm
Its not drugs or drink related.
Re: Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:47 pm
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
Its not drugs or drink related.


Towns88 seems to suggest different on the VT and mentions a 4 year ban
Re: Hardaker
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:04 am
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
Its not drugs or drink related.

Is that right :THINK:
Re: Hardaker
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:54 am
Tricky2309 wrote:
Towns88 seems to suggest different on the VT and mentions a 4 year ban



Yep. Still a fair few Cas fans clinging to some false hope of a racist argument and it will all get sorted and Zak will be named in the 17 ! Absolutely laughable. Some audio clip doing the rounds which any1 could have recorded and people are hoping it's Brett Ferres ffs :lol:
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
