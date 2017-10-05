WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardaker

Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:17 pm
poplar cats alive Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Sep 09, 2010 4:50 pm
Posts: 420
Not playing in the Grand Final due to "a breach of club rules". What makes great players do stupid as well as they do?
Re: Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:38 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11386
Location: The City of Wakefield
Utter tool who has let his team mates and supporters down badly.

How many chances does he want?
Re: Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:41 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6170
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Well played Powell for taking such a brave step. Memories of Tim Smith just before our £1M game. Want a Cas win even more now.
Re: Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:42 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5221
Location: Over there
If Cas lose on Saturday, it'll be a tough place to live.
Re: Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:42 pm
lampyboy Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1292
Only a matter of time, a little earlier than I expected. WHAT A TOOL.
Re: Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:51 pm
Kevs Head Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 818
Respect to Cas for having the balls to do it. Can't stand either team but given that they're both in the final definitely rooting for Cas (quietly and through gritted teeth)
Re: Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:55 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5221
Location: Over there
Kevs Head wrote:
Respect to Cas for having the balls to do it. Can't stand either team but given that they're both in the final definitely rooting for Cas (quietly and through gritted teeth)


It's like being asked which hand you'd prefer to be amputated.
Re: Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:03 pm
Pound 4 Wrighty Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2014 12:10 pm
Posts: 219
I'm not sure Cas had much option. Absolute tool.
Not sure id fancy Greg Eden at full back. Any other options? Ben Roberts maybe?
Re: Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:04 pm
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1706
Location: wakefield
Three weeks ago there were massive rumors doing the rounds that he had failed a drug test after the Wigan game, recreational drugs. Lots of people had heard this tale and it was openly talked about , If it is found to be true and yet Cas still played him in following matches then serious questions would need to be asked of the Cas club, many would assume that all this talk of a new culture at the club was just not true and the usual Cas `anything goes ` standards were still in place. That said I think I am correct in saying that a resident of Cas will not fit in, be seen to odd, unless they are on class A drugs, on the dole, claiming fictitious disability allowance and in a sexual relationship with at least one member of their family.
Re: Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:09 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26330
Location: Poodle Power!
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Three weeks ago there were massive rumors doing the rounds that he had failed a drug test after the Wigan game, recreational drugs. Lots of people had heard this tale and it was openly talked about , If it is found to be true and yet Cas still played him in following matches then serious questions would need to be asked of the Cas club, many would assume that all this talk of a new culture at the club was just not true and the usual Cas `anything goes ` standards were still in place. That said I think I am correct in saying that a resident of Cas will not fit in, be seen to odd, unless they are on class A drugs, on the dole, claiming fictitious disability allowance and in a sexual relationship with at least one member of their family.


:lol: :lol: :lol:
