Thu Sep 09, 2010 4:50 pm
Posts: 420
Not playing in the Grand Final due to "a breach of club rules". What makes great players do stupid as well as they do?
Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:38 pm
Joined:
Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pmPosts:
The City of Wakefield
The City of Wakefield
Utter tool who has let his team mates and supporters down badly.
How many chances does he want?
Wakefield TRINITY
Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:41 pm
Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6170
Standing on the heads of Giants
Well played Powell for taking such a brave step. Memories of Tim Smith just before our £1M game. Want a Cas win even more now.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:42 pm
Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5221
Over there
If Cas lose on Saturday, it'll be a tough place to live.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:42 pm
Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1292
Only a matter of time, a little earlier than I expected. WHAT A TOOL.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:51 pm
Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 818
Respect to Cas for having the balls to do it. Can't stand either team but given that they're both in the final definitely rooting for Cas (quietly and through gritted teeth)
Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:55 pm
Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5221
Over there
Kevs Head wrote:
Respect to Cas for having the balls to do it. Can't stand either team but given that they're both in the final definitely rooting for Cas (quietly and through gritted teeth)
It's like being asked which hand you'd prefer to be amputated.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:03 pm
Thu Jul 10, 2014 12:10 pm
Posts: 219
I'm not sure Cas had much option. Absolute tool.
Not sure id fancy Greg Eden at full back. Any other options? Ben Roberts maybe?
Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:04 pm
Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1706
wakefield
Three weeks ago there were massive rumors doing the rounds that he had failed a drug test after the Wigan game, recreational drugs. Lots of people had heard this tale and it was openly talked about , If it is found to be true and yet Cas still played him in following matches then serious questions would need to be asked of the Cas club, many would assume that all this talk of a new culture at the club was just not true and the usual Cas `anything goes ` standards were still in place. That said I think I am correct in saying that a resident of Cas will not fit in, be seen to odd, unless they are on class A drugs, on the dole, claiming fictitious disability allowance and in a sexual relationship with at least one member of their family.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:09 pm
Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26330
Poodle Power!
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Three weeks ago there were massive rumors doing the rounds that he had failed a drug test after the Wigan game, recreational drugs. Lots of people had heard this tale and it was openly talked about , If it is found to be true and yet Cas still played him in following matches then serious questions would need to be asked of the Cas club, many would assume that all this talk of a new culture at the club was just not true and the usual Cas `anything goes ` standards were still in place. That said I think I am correct in saying that a resident of Cas will not fit in, be seen to odd, unless they are on class A drugs, on the dole, claiming fictitious disability allowance and in a sexual relationship with at least one member of their family.
