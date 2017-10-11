WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Agar gone.

Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:17 pm
Wirefan wrote:
Richie mathers on twitter basically.

. Hell of a lot of reasons but Agar 1000% wasn't one of them


So.....
we have a superb stadium
Superb training facilities
A superb academy set up
Pre season training in tenerife
A wealthy owner plus a wealthy director.
The pick of most superleague stars contracted or not.
A number of International players.
Large enthusiastic crowds supporting the team.

But we were still bobbins
If it wasn't the coaching staff then what was it ?
Maybe player welfare has been in a terrible state. ....maybe Mathers should have gone instead.

Either way I'm struggling to see where those 'Hell of a lot of reasons ' are....
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Re: Agar gone.
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:37 pm
the flying biscuit wrote:
So.....
we have a superb stadium
Superb training facilities
A superb academy set up
Pre season training in tenerife
A wealthy owner plus a wealthy director.
The pick of most superleague stars contracted or not.
A number of International players.
Large enthusiastic crowds supporting the team.

But we were still bobbins
If it wasn't the coaching staff then what was it ?
Maybe player welfare has been in a terrible state. ....maybe Mathers should have gone instead.

Either way I'm struggling to see where those 'Hell of a lot of reasons ' are....


no no no..... the clubs in turmoil dont you know?

rotten to the core etc.....
Massive pessimist
