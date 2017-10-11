the flying biscuit wrote:

So.....

we have a superb stadium

Superb training facilities

A superb academy set up

Pre season training in tenerife

A wealthy owner plus a wealthy director.

The pick of most superleague stars contracted or not.

A number of International players.

Large enthusiastic crowds supporting the team.



But we were still bobbins

If it wasn't the coaching staff then what was it ?

Maybe player welfare has been in a terrible state. ....maybe Mathers should have gone instead.



Either way I'm struggling to see where those 'Hell of a lot of reasons ' are....