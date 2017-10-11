Wirefan wrote:
Richie mathers on twitter basically.
. Hell of a lot of reasons but Agar 1000% wasn't one of them
. Hell of a lot of reasons but Agar 1000% wasn't one of them
So.....
we have a superb stadium
Superb training facilities
A superb academy set up
Pre season training in tenerife
A wealthy owner plus a wealthy director.
The pick of most superleague stars contracted or not.
A number of International players.
Large enthusiastic crowds supporting the team.
But we were still bobbins
If it wasn't the coaching staff then what was it ?
Maybe player welfare has been in a terrible state. ....maybe Mathers should have gone instead.
Either way I'm struggling to see where those 'Hell of a lot of reasons ' are....