Richie mathers on twitter basically.
Richard Mathers
5 Oct
Don't care what anyone says, HUGE loss to the club, absolutely works his socks off, best rugby brain/knowledge & is an OUTSTANDING coach/man
Richard Mathers @RichardMathers
5 Oct
Replying to @fastpug
Not my place to. All im saying is Rich Agar is a brilliant coach, worked unbelievably hard, players loved him and ANY criticism is WAY off.
Richard Mathers @RichardMathers
5 Oct
Replying to @fastpug
Your completely entitled to your opinion but your so far off the mark. Hell of a lot of reasons but Agar 1000% wasn't one of them
|