Re: Agar gone.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:50 pm
easyWire
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 466
Location: Dubai
I don’t know whether Agar is a good or bad coach. But, as you say the buck stops with Smith.
Re: Agar gone.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:46 am
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9120
easyWire wrote:
I don’t know whether Agar is a good or bad coach. But, as you say the buck stops with Smith.


What we can be sure of is those at the club know him best and he didn't get the head coach position.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Agar gone.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:38 am
mailman
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2005 12:32 pm
Posts: 189
Location: Warrington
Wires71 wrote:
What we can be sure of is those at the club know him best and he didn't get the head coach position.


Impossible to make any conclusions from that. Who is to say we did not offer him the role but he saw an NRL assistant job as a bigger promotion?
Re: Agar gone.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:56 am
Lost in Leeds
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 3:57 pm
Posts: 189
Location: Leeds
No way could he be given the job no matter how good he was. He was tarnished with this seasons failures by association even if it was all Smiths fault. It would have been impossible for the club to sell Agar as head honcho to the fans.
Re: Agar gone.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:36 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9120
Where is this "Agar was really brilliant" it was all Tony's fault" message coming from?
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Agar gone.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:10 pm
Wirefan
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4572
Location: Warrington
Richie mathers on twitter basically.


Richard Mathers
5 Oct
Don't care what anyone says, HUGE loss to the club, absolutely works his socks off, best rugby brain/knowledge & is an OUTSTANDING coach/man

Richard Mathers
5 Oct
Replying to @fastpug
Not my place to. All im saying is Rich Agar is a brilliant coach, worked unbelievably hard, players loved him and ANY criticism is WAY off.

Richard Mathers
5 Oct
Replying to @fastpug
Your completely entitled to your opinion but your so far off the mark. Hell of a lot of reasons but Agar 1000% wasn't one of them
