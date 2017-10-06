|
Captain Hook wrote:
As an outsider the treatment of Brett Hodgson and in different ways Penny and Harrison have always puzzled me. And without any explanation left me concerned at the time.
Well said,the club has been on the slide since 2013 ,masked by the poor quality around us & i think the directors should have noticed our plight sooner & questioned the playing & coaching methods. It is a business with their money invested in it.
Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:48 am
So finishing first in the league and reaching the final of both competitions is part of a slide?
To argue that is to say black is white.
To justify that by saying the whole league was poor is to somehow put the shortcomings of the game as a whole at Warrington's door.
No denying this season has been a car crash however not to acknowledge the successes (whilst not actually managing the ultimate prize) is to my mind churlish.
As for Agar I hear lots of good things from people within the game about him. There is no doubt he is highly respected by his peers and players under him. Just as there is no doubt that his results don't reflect this.
Anyway leave that there; just got a text.
Paul Youane wrote:
So finishing first in the league and reaching the final of both competitions is part of a slide?
To argue that is to say black is white.
There was a debate about this a while back when I posted a graph, some agreed, some disagreed. But for me, we were/are on a slide when you look over a period of not just one season, with the Sandow shaped blip being 2016.
2011 - 1st
2012 - 2nd
2013 - 2nd
2014 - 5th
2015 - 6th
2016 - 1st
2017 - 9th
It's not the same as saying black is white.
Mathers has opened up a can of worms.
1000% not Rich but he knows why things weren't right...
Come on Richie tell us.
Captain Hook wrote:
As an outsider the treatment of Brett Hodgson and in different ways Penny and Harrison have always puzzled me. And without any explanation left me concerned at the time.
What makes it more puzzling for me is Smith's interest in sports psychology. He used to work alongside Damian Hughes in early days at the club (and at Leeds), who I'm an admirer of his work. Did Hughes stop working with us at some point as it could explain a few things.
latchfordbob wrote:
What makes it more puzzling for me is Smith's interest in sports psychology. He used to work alongside Damian Hughes in early days at the club (and at Leeds), who I'm an admirer of his work. Did Hughes stop working with us at some point as it could explain a few things.
I know a little about Psychology. Not much, and probably why I too cannot explain “Dec needs to be dropped as he’s not performing up to standard” when Brown and the rest of the team were equally as bad. And also “Hughes is the fist name on my team sheet even when he’s played terribly all season - he trains well all week”.
Perhaps he should have kept the psychologist so he didn't fall out/ get fed up with the sport. I can't see how that wouldn't affect his role as Head of Rugby. If heart isn't in it, it'll shape all your actions.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017
Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:35 pm
Gone to St George as announced on Fox sports.....
I guess we owe them one for the world club series defeat......
