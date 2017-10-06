WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Agar gone.

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Agar gone.

Post a reply
Re: Agar gone.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:26 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3357
Location: newton-le-willows
Captain Hook wrote:
As an outsider the treatment of Brett Hodgson and in different ways Penny and Harrison have always puzzled me. And without any explanation left me concerned at the time.


Well said,the club has been on the slide since 2013 ,masked by the poor quality around us & i think the directors should have noticed our plight sooner & questioned the playing & coaching methods. It is a business with their money invested in it.
Re: Agar gone.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:48 am
Paul Youane Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Aug 31, 2003 7:52 pm
Posts: 7299
So finishing first in the league and reaching the final of both competitions is part of a slide?

To argue that is to say black is white.

To justify that by saying the whole league was poor is to somehow put the shortcomings of the game as a whole at Warrington's door.

No denying this season has been a car crash however not to acknowledge the successes (whilst not actually managing the ultimate prize) is to my mind churlish.

As for Agar I hear lots of good things from people within the game about him. There is no doubt he is highly respected by his peers and players under him. Just as there is no doubt that his results don't reflect this.

Anyway leave that there; just got a text.
Re: Agar gone.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:53 am
Jimathay User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 119
Location: Lymm
Paul Youane wrote:
So finishing first in the league and reaching the final of both competitions is part of a slide?

To argue that is to say black is white.


There was a debate about this a while back when I posted a graph, some agreed, some disagreed. But for me, we were/are on a slide when you look over a period of not just one season, with the Sandow shaped blip being 2016.

2011 - 1st
2012 - 2nd
2013 - 2nd
2014 - 5th
2015 - 6th
2016 - 1st
2017 - 9th

It's not the same as saying black is white.
-Long time lurker-
Re: Agar gone.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:12 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8641
Mathers has opened up a can of worms.
1000% not Rich but he knows why things weren't right...
Come on Richie tell us.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Agar gone.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:00 pm
latchfordbob User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:35 pm
Posts: 1208
Location: Latchford
Captain Hook wrote:
As an outsider the treatment of Brett Hodgson and in different ways Penny and Harrison have always puzzled me. And without any explanation left me concerned at the time.


What makes it more puzzling for me is Smith's interest in sports psychology. He used to work alongside Damian Hughes in early days at the club (and at Leeds), who I'm an admirer of his work. Did Hughes stop working with us at some point as it could explain a few things.
//www.lostadio.co.uk
Re: Agar gone.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:04 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 463
Location: Dubai
latchfordbob wrote:
What makes it more puzzling for me is Smith's interest in sports psychology. He used to work alongside Damian Hughes in early days at the club (and at Leeds), who I'm an admirer of his work. Did Hughes stop working with us at some point as it could explain a few things.


I know a little about Psychology. Not much, and probably why I too cannot explain “Dec needs to be dropped as he’s not performing up to standard” when Brown and the rest of the team were equally as bad. And also “Hughes is the fist name on my team sheet even when he’s played terribly all season - he trains well all week”.
Re: Agar gone.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:12 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 447
Perhaps he should have kept the psychologist so he didn't fall out/ get fed up with the sport. I can't see how that wouldn't affect his role as Head of Rugby. If heart isn't in it, it'll shape all your actions.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: Agar gone.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:16 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2828
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Image
Re: Agar gone.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:35 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5425
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Gone to St George as announced on Fox sports.....

I guess we owe them one for the world club series defeat...... :ASS:
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, amtgigs, Captain Hook, Cats13, Disgruntledgoat, easyWire, Fozzysalforddevil, getdownmonkeyman, Hatfield Town Wire, His Bobness, Jimathay, Johnkendal, karetaker, latchfordbob, Maco7, mailman, moving on..., Orfie, Oxford Exile, Philth, Purplehaze, rubber duckie, scottty, silver2, St_Cunningham_no9, Steve51, The All New Chester Wire, the flying biscuit, Wire in Ashton, Wire Weaver, Wolf Hall, WolfiesUndies, WWRLFC78 and 556 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,646,9033,84976,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.