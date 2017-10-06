Paul Youane wrote:
So finishing first in the league and reaching the final of both competitions is part of a slide?
To argue that is to say black is white.
There was a debate about this a while back when I posted a graph, some agreed, some disagreed. But for me, we were/are on a slide when you look over a period of not just one season, with the Sandow shaped blip being 2016.
2011 - 1st
2012 - 2nd
2013 - 2nd
2014 - 5th
2015 - 6th
2016 - 1st
2017 - 9th
It's not the same as saying black is white.
