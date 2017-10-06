WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Agar gone.

Re: Agar gone.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:26 am
Captain Hook wrote:
As an outsider the treatment of Brett Hodgson and in different ways Penny and Harrison have always puzzled me. And without any explanation left me concerned at the time.


Well said,the club has been on the slide since 2013 ,masked by the poor quality around us & i think the directors should have noticed our plight sooner & questioned the playing & coaching methods. It is a business with their money invested in it.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:48 am
So finishing first in the league and reaching the final of both competitions is part of a slide?

To argue that is to say black is white.

To justify that by saying the whole league was poor is to somehow put the shortcomings of the game as a whole at Warrington's door.

No denying this season has been a car crash however not to acknowledge the successes (whilst not actually managing the ultimate prize) is to my mind churlish.

As for Agar I hear lots of good things from people within the game about him. There is no doubt he is highly respected by his peers and players under him. Just as there is no doubt that his results don't reflect this.

Anyway leave that there; just got a text.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:53 am
Jimathay
Paul Youane wrote:
So finishing first in the league and reaching the final of both competitions is part of a slide?

To argue that is to say black is white.


There was a debate about this a while back when I posted a graph, some agreed, some disagreed. But for me, we were/are on a slide when you look over a period of not just one season, with the Sandow shaped blip being 2016.

2011 - 1st
2012 - 2nd
2013 - 2nd
2014 - 5th
2015 - 6th
2016 - 1st
2017 - 9th

It's not the same as saying black is white.
