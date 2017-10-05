Richie Mathers' Twitter was interesting last night. Says he knows why the players were so bad last season but nothing to do with Agar.



Don't care what anyone says, HUGE loss to the club, absolutely works his socks off, best rugby brain/knowledge & is an OUTSTANDING coach/man



I'm certainly not blaming Rich Agar. Couldn't have done more. As respected & knowledgeable as I've known amongst players he's ever coached.



Not my job to explain but what I will say is anyone saying 1% negative of Rich Agar are either clueless, ill informed or no idea.



Your completely entitled to your opinion but your so far off the mark. Hell of a lot of reasons but Agar 1000% wasn't one of them.



I appreciate fans who pay their money entitled to opinion BUT in this instance they couldn't be any more wrong if they tried.



Not my place to. All im saying is Rich Agar is a brilliant coach, worked unbelievably hard, players loved him and ANY criticism is WAY off.