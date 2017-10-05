WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Agar gone.

Re: Agar gone.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:36 pm
I'll be honest...I actually thought having two first team coach's would work and was behind them both...but this season I've been against Agar and TS... I'd have stomached another poor season had it not been for the fact that the pair of them thought this downturn was temporary. Them being unable to except that changed my outlook.
Re: Agar gone.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:03 pm
To be fair to Richard, when in the past ten years have France, Wakefield or even Hull (until recently) done well under any coach? No one really knows what he contributed behind the scenes but his colleagues have always spoken highly of him (from what I've heard/read). The poor man was a scapegoat.
Re: Agar gone.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:08 pm
wire-flyer wrote:
To be fair to Richard, when in the past ten years have France, Wakefield or even Hull (until recently) done well under any coach? No one really knows what he contributed behind the scenes but his colleagues have always spoken highly of him (from what I've heard/read). The poor man was a scapegoat.


OK fair enough, that's your view. I know the Wakey lot were warning us a few years ago about him, and there is a current thread about him on the Wakey forum which is less than complimentary.

I ask again, have you ever thought at any time this season that we looked a well drilled, slick handling, defensively sound, enthusiastic and organised outfit?

But it doesn't matter now does it - he's gone.
Re: Agar gone.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:24 am
Honest question but I probably get truly honest answers..

How much of the negativity towards Richard Agar stems from his appearance alone?
Re: Agar gone.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:35 am
Oh I don't know....I mean he's better looking than TS.
Re: Agar gone.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:42 am
For me it appears that he has the sort of inverse Midas touch, nothing to do with being bald. Brian Bevan looked a bit odd, never stopped him.
Re: Agar gone.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:36 am
mailman wrote:
It always intrigues me as to how people come to the conclusion that Agar is terrible. Not just him but I find it hard to ascertain the respective qualities of any coach/head coach from what we get to see which is the finished article on the pitch. There are so many variables which contribute, it is near on impossible for us as fans to be able to judge.


When you think of the budget he had at Hull, and did f all with em, and was backed at Wakey in terms of players he wanted in at the budget, he made play offs once - and that was partly due to Bradford deducted points for salary cap breach.
