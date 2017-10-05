rubber duckie

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm

Posts: 8590



I'll be honest...I actually thought having two first team coach's would work and was behind them both...but this season I've been against Agar and TS... I'd have stomached another poor season had it not been for the fact that the pair of them thought this downturn was temporary. Them being unable to except that changed my outlook. once a wire always a wire wire-flyer

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm

Posts: 172

To be fair to Richard, when in the past ten years have France, Wakefield or even Hull (until recently) done well under any coach? No one really knows what he contributed behind the scenes but his colleagues have always spoken highly of him (from what I've heard/read). The poor man was a scapegoat. Wires71

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm

Posts: 9087

wire-flyer wrote: To be fair to Richard, when in the past ten years have France, Wakefield or even Hull (until recently) done well under any coach? No one really knows what he contributed behind the scenes but his colleagues have always spoken highly of him (from what I've heard/read). The poor man was a scapegoat.



OK fair enough, that's your view. I know the Wakey lot were warning us a few years ago about him, and there is a current thread about him on the Wakey forum which is less than complimentary.



I ask again, have you ever thought at any time this season that we looked a well drilled, slick handling, defensively sound, enthusiastic and organised outfit?



But it doesn't matter now does it - he's gone. OK fair enough, that's your view. I know the Wakey lot were warning us a few years ago about him, and there is a current thread about him on the Wakey forum which is less than complimentary.I ask again, have you ever thought at any time this season that we looked a well drilled, slick handling, defensively sound, enthusiastic and organised outfit?But it doesn't matter now does it - he's gone. https://www.mind.org.uk Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: easyWire, Gaz3376, jackflash, Lost in Leeds, Man Mountain, Mr Snoodle, MrFlibble, Or thane, sally cinnamon, Shazbaz, TrevorGrice, wiretillidie30, Wrath and 498 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 33 posts • Page 4 of 4 Return to Warrington Wolves Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,644,453 3,344 76,274 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!.

























