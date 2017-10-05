WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Agar gone.

Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:36 pm
I'll be honest...I actually thought having two first team coach's would work and was behind them both...but this season I've been against Agar and TS... I'd have stomached another poor season had it not been for the fact that the pair of them thought this downturn was temporary. Them being unable to except that changed my outlook.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:03 pm
To be fair to Richard, when in the past ten years have France, Wakefield or even Hull (until recently) done well under any coach? No one really knows what he contributed behind the scenes but his colleagues have always spoken highly of him (from what I've heard/read). The poor man was a scapegoat.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:08 pm
To be fair to Richard, when in the past ten years have France, Wakefield or even Hull (until recently) done well under any coach? No one really knows what he contributed behind the scenes but his colleagues have always spoken highly of him (from what I've heard/read). The poor man was a scapegoat.


OK fair enough, that's your view. I know the Wakey lot were warning us a few years ago about him, and there is a current thread about him on the Wakey forum which is less than complimentary.

I ask again, have you ever thought at any time this season that we looked a well drilled, slick handling, defensively sound, enthusiastic and organised outfit?

But it doesn't matter now does it - he's gone.
