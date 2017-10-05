I'll be honest...I actually thought having two first team coach's would work and was behind them both...but this season I've been against Agar and TS... I'd have stomached another poor season had it not been for the fact that the pair of them thought this downturn was temporary. Them being unable to except that changed my outlook.
