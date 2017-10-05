WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Agar gone.

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Agar gone.

Post a reply
Re: Agar gone.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:36 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8590
I'll be honest...I actually thought having two first team coach's would work and was behind them both...but this season I've been against Agar and TS... I'd have stomached another poor season had it not been for the fact that the pair of them thought this downturn was temporary. Them being unable to except that changed my outlook.
once a wire always a wire
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, Bigtom, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, CW8, easyWire, eddieH, Gaz3376, Gazwire, getdownmonkeyman, Google [Bot], H53a, Hatfield Town Wire, Jack Steel, jackflash, Johnkendal, kev123, langer the king, leslie boyd, Man Mountain, Mr Snoodle, rlbet, rubber duckie, Shazbaz, silver2, Smiffy27, Snaggletooth, The All New Chester Wire, The Riddler, WalterWizard, Wire Weaver, wire-wire and 577 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,644,3873,79076,2744,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.