Re: Agar gone.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:26 pm
moving on...
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1342
easyWire wrote:
I don't believe we found our form in the Middle 8s at all. We may have won all the games but we scraped through most of the ones against teams who should be easy beats with the squad we have.

Everything must go, as they say at the garage sale.



We won all middle 8 games. they were still scrappy and awful to watch but we won.

We found our level in the middle 8's. our level and form.

Quite embarrassing for our club.
Re: Agar gone.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:37 pm
WalterWizard
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 9:52 pm
Posts: 2920
Location: Wire Land
rubber duckie wrote:
Still wondering if that's a put down.


Certainly isn't a put down RD; I have a lot of respect for him, so unfairly hammered since he first set foot in the place
Re: Agar gone.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 3:39 pm
Irish Wire
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2005 9:14 pm
Posts: 876
Location: Irish Republic
Wirefan wrote:
Do you think we'll see any transfer requests going in from players who are unhappy with the club over this.

Had he been sacked, possibly.

As he's left to take up a position in the N.R.L., no.
Re: Agar gone.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:50 pm
Johnkendal
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 09, 2007 7:19 pm
Posts: 464
Location: A home game is 70 miles away but still worth it!
Defies all logic. There seems to be one common denominator between Wakey, Hull and Wire, and poor form following previous success or good form! yet an NRL contract is on offer.
Maybe he is just too good and others can't get to his level to understand what he asks of them ?
Re: Agar gone.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 5:06 pm
lefty goldblatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5613
Location: South Stand.....bored
Loves given = 0
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Re: Agar gone.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 5:15 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9083
WalterWizard wrote:
Exactly, probably not!!!!

If they had they would have a different opinion I can assure you.

Good luck Richard and thanks for a lot of hard work that went unnoticed.


So in no way does he carry any responsibility for 2017? A misunderstood genius who suffered an unfair reputation reached at all 3 of his last clubs?
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Agar gone.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 5:41 pm
Bobby_Peru
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1879
Location: Just turning your corner now
Talk about misguided loyalty. I'm glad to see the back of him. It's a results business!
Re: Agar gone.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 5:45 pm
mailman
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2005 12:32 pm
Posts: 187
Location: Warrington
WalterWizard wrote:
Exactly, probably not!!!!

If they had they would have a different opinion I can assure you.

Good luck Richard and thanks for a lot of hard work that went unnoticed.



It always intrigues me as to how people come to the conclusion that Agar is terrible. Not just him but I find it hard to ascertain the respective qualities of any coach/head coach from what we get to see which is the finished article on the pitch. There are so many variables which contribute, it is near on impossible for us as fans to be able to judge.
Re: Agar gone.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 5:55 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9083
mailman wrote:
It always intrigues me as to how people come to the conclusion that Agar is terrible. Not just him but I find it hard to ascertain the respective qualities of any coach/head coach from what we get to see which is the finished article on the pitch. There are so many variables which contribute, it is near on impossible for us as fans to be able to judge.


1. Judge on results (current and track record) Hull, Wakefield, Wire and France if you like.
2. Judge on performance - tell me how many games this year the team looked well drilled, enthusiastic with sharp skills and keen defence ?
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Agar gone.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:09 pm
PrinterThe
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1266
Which NRL team has been daft enough to offer him a job?
