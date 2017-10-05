WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Agar gone.

Re: Agar gone.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:20 pm
Bobby_Peru
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006
Posts: 1876
Location: Just turning your corner now
:CHEERS: :thumb:
Image
Re: Agar gone.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:23 pm
Smiffy27
Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010
Posts: 604
He has taken so much stick on this forum. Has anyone actually watched him coaching?
Re: Agar gone.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:29 pm
WalterWizard
Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006
Posts: 2919
Location: Wire Land
Smiffy27 wrote:
He has taken so much stick on this forum. Has anyone actually watched him coaching?


Exactly, probably not!!!!

If they had they would have a different opinion I can assure you.

Good luck Richard and thanks for a lot of hard work that went unnoticed.
Warrington Wolves and Woolston Rovers - The PERFECT combination

//www.warringtonwolves.com
//www.woolstonroversrlfc.co.uk
//www.liverpoolfc.tv
