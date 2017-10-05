WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Agar gone.

Agar gone.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:07 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3610
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
https://warringtonwolves.com/club-news/ ... oach-agar/
Re: Agar gone.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:09 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 423
http://www.totalrl.com/warrington-confi ... gars-exit/

A pretty successful head coach of the team last year, with just an arms reach away from both Challenge Cup and Grand Final
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: Agar gone.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:21 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8574
So good you posted it twice.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Agar gone.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:36 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6648
:lol:
Re: Agar gone.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:38 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4538
Location: Warrington
Do you think we'll see any transfer requests going in from players who are unhappy with the club over this.
Re: Agar gone.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:39 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3610
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
rubber duckie wrote:
So good you posted it twice.


No i have not Mr done deal.
Re: Agar gone.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:49 pm
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7919
Location: Warrington
Thought they already had their own water carriers in the NRL.
Re: Agar gone.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:50 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5419
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
:BOW: :BOW: :BOW:

season ticket ordered....feeling much better now.....

where do I get a happy clappers membership badge from.....

:DANCE: :DANCE: :DANCE: :DANCE: :DANCE:
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Re: Agar gone.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:05 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3610
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
the flying biscuit wrote:
:BOW: :BOW: :BOW:

season ticket ordered....feeling much better now.....

where do I get a happy clappers membership badge from.....

:DANCE: :DANCE: :DANCE: :DANCE: :DANCE:


You have to be a member of the Facebook page to get the badge.

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, Alffi_7, amtgigs, Bing [Bot], Brendinio, Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, DAG, easyWire, Fletcher-end-red, HOOF HEARTED, jackflash, karetaker, kev123, latchfordbob, lister, Man Mountain, marshman777, mikej, moving on..., Paul2812, Penks81, rchick, rubber duckie, Rugby, spacks grandad, Steve51, Stitch, the flying biscuit, The Speculator, Thelonius, Wanderer, Winslade's Offload, wire-flyer, Wiredeano and 583 guests

