WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Zak Hardaker

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Zak Hardaker

Post a reply
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 10:29 am
Levrier Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 536
From my point of view what still beggars belief is that a professional sports star is taking a banned stimulant, probably within hours of a major game given the likely metabolism rate, and we are still talking about having him let off because it was recreational. According to WADA that would have been a legitimate response of it was not within the timeframe considered as in competition.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 10:51 am
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6699
Levrier wrote:
From my point of view what still beggars belief is that a professional sports star is taking a banned stimulant, probably within hours of a major game given the likely metabolism rate, and we are still talking about having him let off because it was recreational. According to WADA that would have been a legitimate response of it was not within the timeframe considered as in competition.


Go on the other Cas forum and read the posts of a poster called "Mysterio".
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 2:53 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3542
Willzay wrote:
Go on the other Cas forum and read the posts of a poster called "Mysterio".



Please don't think we all share such views. I'm not in the camp for stringing him up totally but he deserves a ban and I'm content if Cas terminated his contract. People saying bans shouldn't be imposed for recreational drugs leave my looking to the high heavens. Zak is a marvellous player but he's tarnished Cas with his actions. He needs to take responsibility and grow up if he is to ever play super league again.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 4:30 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 4010
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Shifty Cat wrote:
If it's a known fact that more people in work means fewer drugs,how do you explain say Scotland who hit a 26 year low of 3.8% unemployment rate, but yet has massive drug problems (biggest users of Coke in the world per Capita apparently) and had 160 drug related deaths per 1million, by far the most. Similarly England & Wales have relatively low unemployment rates of around 4.5%, but are known as one of the biggest users of drugs around Europe (highest amount of heroin users in Europe) & have 66 drug related deaths per million. But one of the highest unemployment rates going in Europe at 21% is Greece and although their issues with drugs has increased, it is still incredibly low compared to just about every European Country. I'd say things such as social & economic issues play the biggest role in drug use. You only have to look at Countries such as the US, UK and even Aus to see it's not that straight forward.

Your statement has no facts that mean anything. You are comparing ONE year, that's utterly meaningless. How about some stats for the preceding years?
A big problem doesn't go away instantaneously and you've not presented any before or after facts have you? I clearly didn't say employment rates are the be all and all, ffs bother to read it in entirety, there are other interventions that have a greater affect but employment levels do have an impact, this is information that is seen over not just a couple of years and a country or two but many countries and decades of statistics, where are yours?
Outliers and areas with deep rooted issues, ones that are so massive as per your number for Scotland are not going to change overnight, to believe so is patently stupid and ignorant.
Scotland is properly f'ckd, their government can't control its finances, they are worse than Westminster, it has no money to spend on treating druggies and running health programmes like the one in Portugal when it can't even manage its own money on the very basics that society needs. They want independence but they are in no position to be able to run the country themselves, one years employment results is not going to have much impact on a country in such a f'cked up state.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 7:45 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6699
Towns88 wrote:
Please don't think we all share such views. I'm not in the camp for stringing him up totally but he deserves a ban and I'm content if Cas terminated his contract. People saying bans shouldn't be imposed for recreational drugs leave my looking to the high heavens. Zak is a marvellous player but he's tarnished Cas with his actions. He needs to take responsibility and grow up if he is to ever play super league again.


I don't I actually find most Cas fans have accepted the situation for what is. I just find the suggestion that all 18-26 year olds want to do on a weekend is sniff coke hilarious.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 10:58 pm
Levrier Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 536
Towns88 wrote:
Please don't think we all share such views. I'm not in the camp for stringing him up totally but he deserves a ban and I'm content if Cas terminated his contract. People saying bans shouldn't be imposed for recreational drugs leave my looking to the high heavens. Zak is a marvellous player but he's tarnished Cas with his actions. He needs to take responsibility and grow up if he is to ever play super league again.

The point is that for the purpose of WADA this is not a recreational drugs but a performance enhancing one. If a player refuses to accept that then perhaps we should understand that all regulations are merely suggestions and that the result of any game should be decided by an anarchist collective.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:44 am
Fev 1979 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jan 12, 2014 6:12 pm
Posts: 83
I worked at a firm that had a policy that if you had drink or drug problems they would get you help and work with you etc,,and it was top class professional help too..
But if you failed a test you were dismissed..
One lad always bragging about knowing all the local dealers and how much he gets his coke for etc was sacked for testing positive,,,he then went down the depression route,,openly admitting to his mates it was the only way they might reconsider his sacking...
Help is always out there before you get caught..
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ant1, barham red, Bing [Bot], caslad75, DGM, Google Adsense [Bot], Jimmythecuckoo, kobashi, Leeds Thirteen, LyndsayGill, MattyB, Mick Cranes Sidestep, MonkeyLover, Mr. Zucchini Head, poppys mum, rodney_trotter, Roy Haggerty, TheNo36, Wildthing and 225 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,650,3182,10376,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM