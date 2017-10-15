Shifty Cat wrote: If it's a known fact that more people in work means fewer drugs,how do you explain say Scotland who hit a 26 year low of 3.8% unemployment rate, but yet has massive drug problems (biggest users of Coke in the world per Capita apparently) and had 160 drug related deaths per 1million, by far the most. Similarly England & Wales have relatively low unemployment rates of around 4.5%, but are known as one of the biggest users of drugs around Europe (highest amount of heroin users in Europe) & have 66 drug related deaths per million. But one of the highest unemployment rates going in Europe at 21% is Greece and although their issues with drugs has increased, it is still incredibly low compared to just about every European Country. I'd say things such as social & economic issues play the biggest role in drug use. You only have to look at Countries such as the US, UK and even Aus to see it's not that straight forward.

Your statement has no facts that mean anything. You are comparing ONE year, that's utterly meaningless. How about some stats for the preceding years?A big problem doesn't go away instantaneously and you've not presented any before or after facts have you? I clearly didn't say employment rates are the be all and all, ffs bother to read it in entirety, there are other interventions that have a greater affect but employment levels do have an impact, this is information that is seen over not just a couple of years and a country or two but many countries and decades of statistics, where are yours?Outliers and areas with deep rooted issues, ones that are so massive as per your number for Scotland are not going to change overnight, to believe so is patently stupid and ignorant.Scotland is properly f'ckd, their government can't control its finances, they are worse than Westminster, it has no money to spend on treating druggies and running health programmes like the one in Portugal when it can't even manage its own money on the very basics that society needs. They want independence but they are in no position to be able to run the country themselves, one years employment results is not going to have much impact on a country in such a f'cked up state.