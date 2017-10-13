Just like the gun laws in Australia, there was a drop in gun related deaths due to other interventions aside from tightening the law regards automatic weapons that actually had by far the greatest difference.From TRANSFORM one of the voices regards drug controls."However, such improvements are not solely the result of the decriminalisation policy; Portugal’s shift towards a more health-centred approach to drugs, as well as wider health and social policy changes, are equally, if not more, responsible for the positive changes observed.""Portugal complemented its policy of decriminalisation by allocating greater resources across the drugs field, expanding and improving prevention, treatment, harm reduction and social reintegration programmes. The introduction of these measures coincided with an expansion of the Portuguese welfare state, which included a guaranteed minimum income. While decriminalisation played an important role, it is likely that the positive outcomes described below would not have been achieved without these wider health and social reforms"The mentioned deaths of 3 per million is due to OVERDOSING in ADULTS ON THE STREET, not long term use, not those considered to be under adult age and yet comparisons are made to total deaths from all drug related deaths before decriminalisation, again, this is yet more statistical massaging. Sure for families of those that were drug users this is a good thing, however the supposed drop of 80 overdose deaths as per your link to 30 over a 15/16 year period is in my honest opinion NOT significant, you will also note that there has being a doubling of overdose deaths from 2012 to 2015 12 reported in 2012 to 3 per million in 2015 (Portugal pop circa 10M). what are the figures for all years, either overdose on the street or deaths from drug use overall? In a country that already had historically low deaths comparative to other EU states at the time of decriminalisation and comparing rates by country from 2001 to 2016/17 is just wrong/misrepresents the facts.Also, aside from the stated change in how drug use was addressed from a health POV and access to health treatment changed massively, you also have the fact that the Portuguese economy had being in freefall for much of the last 25 years, of the last few years that has recovered quite a lot, employment rates are up, manufacturing and low grade employment wages are up, more people in work means fewer people taking drugs, this is a known fact.So, yes, the headline figure from the latest results is a drop but drug deaths were already at/or below the EU average back in 2001 BEFORE decriminalisation and other interventions and economy has by far a greater effect than simply decriminalisation in itself. To believe that decriminalisation would work in any given country is patently rubbish not backed up by actual facts.HTH