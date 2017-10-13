WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Zak Hardaker

Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:32 pm
Lebron James




Willzay wrote:
You were saying the same thing the other day :STUPID:


No I didn't. I said he was an idiot. I did not in any way say he shouldn't get any support if he has a problem

Regards

King James
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 6:30 am
Wildthing






FlexWheeler wrote:
Hardaker is a victim, he needs our love and support.

Is Adam walker getting everyone's love and support, the victim that he is?

Oh wait, he's not as talented as hardaker.


Correct - some sheer hypocrisy going on here for sure.
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 7:07 am
jools





Lebron James wrote:
No I didn't. I said he was an idiot. I did not in any way say he shouldn't get any support if he has a problem

Regards

King James


Is there support out there for people who are idiots?
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 7:29 am
Wildthing






jools wrote:
Is there support out there for people who are idiots?


An answer he should surely know? :WHISTLE:
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 8:43 am
alleycat






vastman wrote:
The Philippines had a drug problem now apparently it doesn't - wonder why. Oh and believe me I am advocating the same for the UK and those gutters known as Europe and the USA.


I live in The Philippines and we still have a massive drug problem. Plus a lot of dead people, some of whom might have been involved in drugs. What the President has done is to give the green light to shooting anyone you don't like and then tossing a piece of cardboard with the words "drug addict" onto the body; there will be a minimum of investigation takes place.

So no, you wouldn't want it in the UK.
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, childofthenorthern, Colly2, cravenpark1, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], HuddsRL5, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Marcus Notsquare, Mr Bloggs, Phil Babbs, rollin thunder, Roy Haggerty, Sam Buca II, SamoanTiger, Shazbaz, Simeon Stylites, Smith's Brolly and 253 guests

