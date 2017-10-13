vastman wrote: The Philippines had a drug problem now apparently it doesn't - wonder why. Oh and believe me I am advocating the same for the UK and those gutters known as Europe and the USA.

I live in The Philippines and we still have a massive drug problem. Plus a lot of dead people, some of whom might have been involved in drugs. What the President has done is to give the green light to shooting anyone you don't like and then tossing a piece of cardboard with the words "drug addict" onto the body; there will be a minimum of investigation takes place.So no, you wouldn't want it in the UK.