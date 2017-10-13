|
Towns88 wrote:
You think a harmful and dangerous class A drug should be legalised ? Wow. What am i reading ?
I'm with you, I think it's best left in the hands of criminals and suitably militarized law enforcement, that seems to be working out well for everyone.
For contributions, remittances, payments, and all other matters of any responsibility, please refer to someone else.
"The British people love a good hero and a good hate"
Lord Northcliffe
Fri Oct 13, 2017 12:03 pm
Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 531
Mr Dog wrote:
For the umpteenth time: WADA (whose assessment I'd take over yours any day of the week) classify cocaine as a stimulant for the purposes of in-competition testing (that is over the period from 12hrs before the start, to the end of an event). Recreational, legal, illegal doesn't come into it.
It is sad to see the pro legalisation brigade using this as a call for legalisation. As you say, WADA treats cocaine in pretty much the same way that they treat caffeine with the exeption that some caffeine is allowed. They do not think in moral or legal terms but in terms of influence on performance. They do not go down the route of arguing cause, and neither should they. An pro sportsman or woman is held responsible for what goes into their bodies. I would hate to see young players being told that there were ways around this and to be encouraged to experiment.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 12:10 pm
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 1000
vastman wrote:
Why!
Why does this selfish loser deserve any help at all - ffs when will people make other people take responsibility for their own actions - it's pathetic.
There are tons of players who navigate their way through RL life never needing a first chance let alone a forth.
Typical response from a thoroughly nasty man like yourself
Fri Oct 13, 2017 12:56 pm
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13414
Location: Ossett
Levrier wrote:
It is sad to see the pro legalisation brigade using this as a call for legalisation. As you say, WADA treats cocaine in pretty much the same way that they treat caffeine with the exeption that some caffeine is allowed. They do not think in moral or legal terms but in terms of influence on performance. They do not go down the route of arguing cause, and neither should they. An pro sportsman or woman is held responsible for what goes into their bodies. I would hate to see young players being told that there were ways around this and to be encouraged to experiment.
I don't think anyone has done that; there are two discussions going on here - one about Hardaker, who seems to be universally regarded as an idiot for taking a substance that is on the WADA list - and another about the broader picture around drugs and our attitude and approach to them.
Whether Cocaine was legal or not, I wouldn't expect it to come off the WADA list; it would stay, along with the other legal substances that are on there, because they are considered to be PE.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 3:40 pm
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 683
Lebron James wrote:
Typical response from a thoroughly nasty man like yourself
Vasty is right in my opinion.
He has only himself to blame, if he wants to snort that crap then fine.
He knew what he was doing, knew the consequences and still threw his possible RL career away.
In a nutshell, what an idiot
Fri Oct 13, 2017 4:06 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7884
RoyBoy29 wrote:
Vasty is right in my opinion.
He has only himself to blame, if he wants to snort that crap then fine.
He knew what he was doing, knew the consequences and still threw his possible RL career away.
In a nutshell, what an idiot
I ageee- too many people in society don't /won't take responsibility for their actions or choices.
He knew the risks- he gambled and got caught. Just tough.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Fri Oct 13, 2017 4:43 pm
Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3635
Hardaker is a victim, he needs our love and support.
Is Adam walker getting everyone's love and support, the victim that he is?
Oh wait, he's not as talented as hardaker.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 4:53 pm
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6687
Lebron James wrote:
Typical response from a thoroughly nasty man like yourself
Regards
King James
You were saying the same thing the other day
Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:03 pm
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 437
Location: Manchester
rollin thunder wrote:
Well said, to put cocaine in the same category as alcohol is stupid, you can have 2-3 drinks (units etc) of alcohol just for enjoyment taste etc,With it having hardly any effect. You can't do this with cocaine, it's an instant and very effective hit.
I have used recreational drugs in my life pretty regular when younger, in clouding cocaine twice. And never again would I use it and absolutely condemn it it, its an awful drug, it leads to violence aggression like nothing else, it will be and should always be class A. They way kids use this alongside masssive amounts of alcohol that they would not normally be able to consume is dangerous and is the biggest cause of violence on nights out.
It's not at all like ecstasy, a euphoric drug or cannabis a relaxant or even amphetamines which have a longer but milder effect but similar to cocaine, this is bad poop, and needs stamping out.
“Leads to violence and aggression like nothing else”... LOAD OF RUBBISH!
You can use cocaine whilst chilling at home listening to music and gives you a nice mellow feeling if you let it. It’s suits the mood of the environment and takes the lead of the people using it, not leads the people.
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
