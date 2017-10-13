Levrier wrote: It is sad to see the pro legalisation brigade using this as a call for legalisation. As you say, WADA treats cocaine in pretty much the same way that they treat caffeine with the exeption that some caffeine is allowed. They do not think in moral or legal terms but in terms of influence on performance. They do not go down the route of arguing cause, and neither should they. An pro sportsman or woman is held responsible for what goes into their bodies. I would hate to see young players being told that there were ways around this and to be encouraged to experiment.

I don't think anyone has done that; there are two discussions going on here - one about Hardaker, who seems to be universally regarded as an idiot for taking a substance that is on the WADA list - and another about the broader picture around drugs and our attitude and approach to them.Whether Cocaine was legal or not, I wouldn't expect it to come off the WADA list; it would stay, along with the other legal substances that are on there, because they are considered to be PE.