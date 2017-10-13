WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Zak Hardaker

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Zak Hardaker

Post a reply
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 11:20 am
Kelvin's Ferret User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 08, 2004 11:19 am
Posts: 7313
Location: Drinking with Enki
Towns88 wrote:
You think a harmful and dangerous class A drug should be legalised ? Wow. What am i reading ?


I'm with you, I think it's best left in the hands of criminals and suitably militarized law enforcement, that seems to be working out well for everyone.
For contributions, remittances, payments, and all other matters of any responsibility, please refer to someone else.

“The British people love a good hero and a good hate”
Lord Northcliffe
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 12:03 pm
Levrier Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 531
Mr Dog wrote:
For the umpteenth time: WADA (whose assessment I'd take over yours any day of the week) classify cocaine as a stimulant for the purposes of in-competition testing (that is over the period from 12hrs before the start, to the end of an event). Recreational, legal, illegal doesn't come into it.

It is sad to see the pro legalisation brigade using this as a call for legalisation. As you say, WADA treats cocaine in pretty much the same way that they treat caffeine with the exeption that some caffeine is allowed. They do not think in moral or legal terms but in terms of influence on performance. They do not go down the route of arguing cause, and neither should they. An pro sportsman or woman is held responsible for what goes into their bodies. I would hate to see young players being told that there were ways around this and to be encouraged to experiment.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Angelus, Bullseye, Channel Islander, Dadsylad, DGM, Halfdan of t'wide embrace, JackDiggle, jpk3lly, K-Diddy, Kelvin's Ferret, King Street Cat, Lebron James, Levrier, Mike Oxlong, onehotegg, rugbyleague88, ry21, Seth, Smew, the artist, tigersteve, Towns88, Wildthing and 366 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,649,3882,42176,2954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM