WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Zak Hardaker

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Zak Hardaker

Post a reply
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:28 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13410
Location: Ossett
DGM wrote:
You could do with reading up on the overwhelmingly positive effects legalisation & regulation have had in Portugal since 2001.


Indeed - that's what I was referring to in my earlier post; the wrongheaded, knee-jerk, "drugs are bad, m'kay?" attitude, is a big part of what's created the circumstances we now find ourselves in.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:28 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26388
Location: Poodle Power!
Towns88 wrote:
Biggest slippery slope of all time should that happen. Hopefully it won't.


I agree it's total liberal claptrap which as ever panders to the lowest common denominator.

The Philippines had a drug problem now apparently it doesn't - wonder why. Oh and believe me I am advocating the same for the UK and those gutters known as Europe and the USA.
Last edited by vastman on Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:36 am, edited 1 time in total.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:31 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26388
Location: Poodle Power!
Tharg The Mighty wrote:
Four things are certain.

Hardaker deserves a lengthy ban.

Hardaker needs as much help as the RFL can give.

Castleford need a new full back.

There are some unbelievable numpties on this forum.


Why!

Why does this selfish loser deserve any help at all - ffs when will people make other people take responsibility for their own actions - it's pathetic.

There are tons of players who navigate their way through RL life never needing a first chance let alone a forth.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:38 am
Mr Dog Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm
Posts: 559
Location: Not there
wrencat1873 wrote:
Was that the second sample or, did results on both samples come through at the same time.
I understood that there was usually an initial finding and that this was then followed up on a test of the "B" sample, which, if found to have the same content, would lead to action and this is what happened on the Thursday.

When do the player, club and RFL find out that there is/was a problem with the "A" sample ?


Could be either, although I'd suspect 'A', from the information provided on the UKAD website:

"If the A-sample Adverse Analytical Finding is for a prohibited substance, other than a specified substance, a mandatory provisional suspension will be imposed. If the Adverse Analytical Finding is for a specified substance, the provisional suspension will be imposed at the discretion of UKAD.

A provisional suspension can only be imposed if the athlete is given either:
• an opportunity for a provisional hearing
• an opportunity for an expedited hearing."
_____________________________
Where the Notice of Charge is based on an Adverse Analytical Finding, the athlete has the right to request analysis of the B-Sample.


But whichever, you can absolutely guarantee that they've followed procedure to the letter.
Last edited by Mr Dog on Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:54 am, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:40 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2181
vastman wrote:
I agree it's total liberal claptrap which as ever panders to the lowest common denominator.

The Philippines had a drug problem now apparently it doesn't - wonder why. Oh and believe me I am advocating the same for the UK and those gutters known as Europe and the USA.


WTF are you going on about?
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:40 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26388
Location: Poodle Power!
DGM wrote:
You could do with reading up on the overwhelmingly positive effects legalisation & regulation have had in Portugal since 2001.

Do you have any basis, facts or supporting evidence for your "biggest slippery slope of all Time" comment?


Published by who exactly ie which vested interest - there is no evidence legalisation works - do people like you think that Americans get any less drunk now than they did during prohibition! Foolish nonsense.

Drugs are bad unless they are being used to cure an illness under medical supervision - a five year old could work that out. The real question that needs sorting is why do you want or need them.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:45 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2181
vastman wrote:
Published by who exactly ie which vested interest - there is no evidence legalisation works - do people like you think that Americans get any less drunk now than they did during prohibition! Foolish nonsense.

Drugs are bad unless they are being used to cure an illness under medical supervision - a five year old could work that out. The real question that needs sorting is why do you want or need them.


You are so incredibly ignorant, that there's no response anyone could give to these inane, baseless ramblings of yours, that would ever help to open your mind even slightly. Go read some actual facts, reports, evidence & get back to us.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:48 am
Mr Dog Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm
Posts: 559
Location: Not there
Gazemous wrote:
Cocaine is a horrible, harmful drug that causes misery throughout the production cycle and well beyond the people that end up taking it.

That's why it should be legalised and regulated, not left to criminals to control - that's how it gets into the hands of anyone who wants it.

As for Hardaker. Personally I think recreational drugs shouldn't carry the same punishment as performance enhancing ones (as cocaine isn't performance enhancing regardless of what some on here bizarrely make up), however the fact is that it does, and Hardaker knew that when taking it, so he deserves to pay that price.


For the umpteenth time: WADA (whose assessment I'd take over yours any day of the week) classify cocaine as a stimulant for the purposes of in-competition testing (that is over the period from 12hrs before the start, to the end of an event). Recreational, legal, illegal doesn't come into it.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Angelus, Bearded, BiltonRobin, brooklands tap room, Buggo, captaincaveman, cravenpark1, Erik the not red, Google [Bot], Him, Itchy Arsenal, Jimmythecuckoo, LyndsayGill, N12Rhinos, northmanchesterdevil, rollin thunder, rover49, Roy Haggerty, SirStan, vastman, vitch, yossarian and 285 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,649,2952,14176,2954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM