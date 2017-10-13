wrencat1873 wrote: Was that the second sample or, did results on both samples come through at the same time.

I understood that there was usually an initial finding and that this was then followed up on a test of the "B" sample, which, if found to have the same content, would lead to action and this is what happened on the Thursday.



When do the player, club and RFL find out that there is/was a problem with the "A" sample ?



"If the A-sample Adverse Analytical Finding is for a prohibited substance, other than a specified substance, a mandatory provisional suspension will be imposed. If the Adverse Analytical Finding is for a specified substance, the provisional suspension will be imposed at the discretion of UKAD.



A provisional suspension can only be imposed if the athlete is given either:

• an opportunity for a provisional hearing

• an opportunity for an expedited hearing."

Where the Notice of Charge is based on an Adverse Analytical Finding, the athlete has the right to request analysis of the B-Sample.



Could be either, although I'd suspect 'A', from the information provided on the UKAD website:But whichever, you can absolutely guarantee that they've followed procedure to the letter.