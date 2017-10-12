rollin thunder wrote: Well said, to put cocaine in the same category as alcohol is stupid, you can have 2-3 drinks (units etc) of alcohol just for enjoyment taste etc,With it having hardly any effect. You can't do this with cocaine, it's an instant and very effective hit.



I have used recreational drugs in my life pretty regular when younger, in clouding cocaine twice. And never again would I use it and absolutely condemn it it, its an awful drug, it leads to violence aggression like nothing else, it will be and should always be class A. They way kids use this alongside masssive amounts of alcohol that they would not normally be able to consume is dangerous and is the biggest cause of violence on nights out.

It's not at all like ecstasy, a euphoric drug or cannabis a relaxant or even amphetamines which have a longer but milder effect but similar to cocaine, this is bad poop, and needs stamping out.

Cocaine is a horrible, harmful drug that causes misery throughout the production cycle and well beyond the people that end up taking it.That's why it should be legalised and regulated, not left to criminals to control - that's how it gets into the hands of anyone who wants it.As for Hardaker. Personally I think recreational drugs shouldn't carry the same punishment as performance enhancing ones (as cocaine isn't performance enhancing regardless of what some on here bizarrely make up), however the fact is that it does, and Hardaker knew that when taking it, so he deserves to pay that price.