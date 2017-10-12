wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm

Posts: 8624



Willzay wrote: I've seen some saying he should've played the GF regardless of what he did, which I find interesting.



If Cas had dropped him as soon as he failed the drugs test, they may not even have made the final.

After all, they barely squeaked past St Helens and that was with Hardaker at FB. If Cas had dropped him as soon as he failed the drugs test, they may not even have made the final.After all, they barely squeaked past St Helens and that was with Hardaker at FB. Tharg The Mighty

Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:09 pm

Posts: 10

Four things are certain.



Hardaker deserves a lengthy ban.



Hardaker needs as much help as the RFL can give.



Castleford need a new full back.



There are some unbelievable numpties on this forum. atomic

100% League Network



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 4189

Willzay wrote: I've seen some saying he should've played the GF regardless of what he did, which I find interesting.



Failing a drugs test doesn't constitute to guilt,until proven. As a role model of the sport and to the youngsters seeing this,he'll get what he deserves. Hopefully his couple of years out of the game will see him supporting the sport that supported him. Failing a drugs test doesn't constitute to guilt,until proven. As a role model of the sport and to the youngsters seeing this,he'll get what he deserves. Hopefully his couple of years out of the game will see him supporting the sport that supported him. Mr Dog Cheeky half-back



Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm

Posts: 557

Location: Not there

wrencat1873 wrote: If Cas had dropped him as soon as he failed the drugs test, they may not even have made the final.

After all, they barely squeaked past St Helens and that was with Hardaker at FB.



He was suspended from all forms of RL (and I'd assume all sports in the UK signed up to anti-doping rules) AS SOON as The RFL received notification of the failed test from UKAD on the Thursday. Cas had no choice but to 'drop' him from their squad, although I would like to believe that if the decision had been theirs to make they would have made it. The fail result had not been passed on to the governing body before the St Helens game so he was completely free to play in that. He was suspended from all forms of RL (and I'd assume all sports in the UK signed up to anti-doping rules) AS SOON as The RFL received notification of the failed test from UKAD on the Thursday. Cas had no choice but to 'drop' him from their squad, although I would like to believe that if the decision had been theirs to make they would have made it. The fail result had not been passed on to the governing body before the St Helens game so he was completely free to play in that. Gazemous

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Feb 22, 2003 10:36 pm

Posts: 5064

Location: London



Website Sat Feb 22, 2003 10:36 pm5064London rollin thunder wrote: Well said, to put cocaine in the same category as alcohol is stupid, you can have 2-3 drinks (units etc) of alcohol just for enjoyment taste etc,With it having hardly any effect. You can't do this with cocaine, it's an instant and very effective hit.



I have used recreational drugs in my life pretty regular when younger, in clouding cocaine twice. And never again would I use it and absolutely condemn it it, its an awful drug, it leads to violence aggression like nothing else, it will be and should always be class A. They way kids use this alongside masssive amounts of alcohol that they would not normally be able to consume is dangerous and is the biggest cause of violence on nights out.

It's not at all like ecstasy, a euphoric drug or cannabis a relaxant or even amphetamines which have a longer but milder effect but similar to cocaine, this is bad poop, and needs stamping out.



Cocaine is a horrible, harmful drug that causes misery throughout the production cycle and well beyond the people that end up taking it.



That's why it should be legalised and regulated, not left to criminals to control - that's how it gets into the hands of anyone who wants it.



As for Hardaker. Personally I think recreational drugs shouldn't carry the same punishment as performance enhancing ones (as cocaine isn't performance enhancing regardless of what some on here bizarrely make up), however the fact is that it does, and Hardaker knew that when taking it, so he deserves to pay that price. Cocaine is a horrible, harmful drug that causes misery throughout the production cycle and well beyond the people that end up taking it.That's why it should be legalised and regulated, not left to criminals to control - that's how it gets into the hands of anyone who wants it.As for Hardaker. Personally I think recreational drugs shouldn't carry the same punishment as performance enhancing ones (as cocaine isn't performance enhancing regardless of what some on here bizarrely make up), however the fact is that it does, and Hardaker knew that when taking it, so he deserves to pay that price. Bonzo wrote: Never mind all this journalism stuff you do, with such accuracy in hitting nails on the head you should be a joiner. :wink: Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Brid B&W, Gazemous, Him, hull smallears, Jake the Peg, lifelongfan, Marcus Notsquare, musson, puroresu_boy, redmuzza, Seth, Wigg'n, yorksguy1865 and 241 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 27 , 28 , 29 , 30 1 ... 26 295 posts • Page 30 of 30 Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,649,145 3,022 76,294 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!.

























