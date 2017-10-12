WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Zak Hardaker

Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 4:12 pm
Silver RLFANS Member
Willzay wrote:
I've seen some saying he should've played the GF regardless of what he did, which I find interesting.


If Cas had dropped him as soon as he failed the drugs test, they may not even have made the final.
After all, they barely squeaked past St Helens and that was with Hardaker at FB.
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 5:04 pm
Stevo's Armpit

Four things are certain.

Hardaker deserves a lengthy ban.

Hardaker needs as much help as the RFL can give.

Castleford need a new full back.

There are some unbelievable numpties on this forum.
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 5:07 pm
100% League Network
Willzay wrote:
I've seen some saying he should've played the GF regardless of what he did, which I find interesting.


Failing a drugs test doesn't constitute to guilt,until proven. As a role model of the sport and to the youngsters seeing this,he'll get what he deserves. Hopefully his couple of years out of the game will see him supporting the sport that supported him.
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 5:43 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
If Cas had dropped him as soon as he failed the drugs test, they may not even have made the final.
After all, they barely squeaked past St Helens and that was with Hardaker at FB.


He was suspended from all forms of RL (and I'd assume all sports in the UK signed up to anti-doping rules) AS SOON as The RFL received notification of the failed test from UKAD on the Thursday. Cas had no choice but to 'drop' him from their squad, although I would like to believe that if the decision had been theirs to make they would have made it. The fail result had not been passed on to the governing body before the St Helens game so he was completely free to play in that.
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:24 pm
rollin thunder wrote:
Well said, to put cocaine in the same category as alcohol is stupid, you can have 2-3 drinks (units etc) of alcohol just for enjoyment taste etc,With it having hardly any effect. You can't do this with cocaine, it's an instant and very effective hit.

I have used recreational drugs in my life pretty regular when younger, in clouding cocaine twice. And never again would I use it and absolutely condemn it it, its an awful drug, it leads to violence aggression like nothing else, it will be and should always be class A. They way kids use this alongside masssive amounts of alcohol that they would not normally be able to consume is dangerous and is the biggest cause of violence on nights out.
It's not at all like ecstasy, a euphoric drug or cannabis a relaxant or even amphetamines which have a longer but milder effect but similar to cocaine, this is bad poop, and needs stamping out.


Cocaine is a horrible, harmful drug that causes misery throughout the production cycle and well beyond the people that end up taking it.

That's why it should be legalised and regulated, not left to criminals to control - that's how it gets into the hands of anyone who wants it.

As for Hardaker. Personally I think recreational drugs shouldn't carry the same punishment as performance enhancing ones (as cocaine isn't performance enhancing regardless of what some on here bizarrely make up), however the fact is that it does, and Hardaker knew that when taking it, so he deserves to pay that price.
