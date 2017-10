wrencat1873 wrote: If Cas had dropped him as soon as he failed the drugs test, they may not even have made the final.

After all, they barely squeaked past St Helens and that was with Hardaker at FB.

He was suspended from all forms of RL (and I'd assume all sports in the UK signed up to anti-doping rules) AS SOON as The RFL received notification of the failed test from UKAD on the Thursday. Cas had no choice but to 'drop' him from their squad, although I would like to believe that if the decision had been theirs to make they would have made it. The fail result had not been passed on to the governing body before the St Helens game so he was completely free to play in that.