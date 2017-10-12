Willzay wrote:
I've seen some saying he should've played the GF regardless of what he did, which I find interesting.
If Cas had dropped him as soon as he failed the drugs test, they may not even have made the final.
After all, they barely squeaked past St Helens and that was with Hardaker at FB.
