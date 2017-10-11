WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Zak Hardaker

Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:16 pm
ryano User avatar
Should be banned just because it's embarrassing seeing blokes queuing for the crappers in pubs and going in with their mate.
"Arguably the best Rugby League side certainly in the last 40 years!" Phil Clarke.
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:49 pm
LyndsayGill User avatar
Call Me God wrote:
Idiot took a substance that was on the banned list and is banned! THE END!

Can't believe the length of this thread....


Agree. :CLAP:
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 7:36 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Biff Tannen wrote:
erm.... maybe because it is one of the biggest RL stories/scandals of the year and it being a RL forum people are here to discuss it.

....and we wonder why we only get any media oxygen when it's negative :CRAZY:

As for the "DISCUSSION"......what's actually been said over countless pages is that he's an idiot, some think he deserves a lesser punishment, others think he needs a longer punishement, some are surmising that he's depressed and that's why he acts like a cock, some think he needs support, whilst others think good reiddance.....when the reality is that a player took a banned substance and was banned.....there is a much bigger RL story starting in a couple of weeks and we should be discussing that, not some inbreds aptitude for self destruction!
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:27 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Zak might be able to reasses his life based upon which of his mates still hang round with him when he's a nobody for two years and with no money.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 5:26 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Call Me God wrote:
....and we wonder why we only get any media oxygen when it's negative :CRAZY:

As for the "DISCUSSION"......what's actually been said over countless pages is that he's an idiot, some think he deserves a lesser punishment, others think he needs a longer punishement, some are surmising that he's depressed and that's why he acts like a cock, some think he needs support, whilst others think good reiddance.....when the reality is that a player took a banned substance and was banned.....there is a much bigger RL story starting in a couple of weeks and we should be discussing that, not some inbreds aptitude for self destruction!


This forum is for all topics RL. There are several RL WC topics on the VT and other club forums if you wish to partake.

If you are not interested iN talking about Zak anymore, avoid coming on here it's pretty simple :CRAZY:
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
