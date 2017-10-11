Biff Tannen wrote: erm.... maybe because it is one of the biggest RL stories/scandals of the year and it being a RL forum people are here to discuss it.

....and we wonder why we only get any media oxygen when it's negativeAs for the "DISCUSSION"......what's actually been said over countless pages is that he's an idiot, some think he deserves a lesser punishment, others think he needs a longer punishement, some are surmising that he's depressed and that's why he acts like a cock, some think he needs support, whilst others think good reiddance.....when the reality is that a player took a banned substance and was banned.....there is a much bigger RL story starting in a couple of weeks and we should be discussing that, not some inbreds aptitude for self destruction!