Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 3:35 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 12:32 pm
Posts: 22244
Location: A Takron-Galtos of my own making
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
Professional athletes should be leading a professional's life for the short time in their life they are professionals. .



Unfortunately, most athletes lead that professional's life when they are young and it doesn't seem like a short time. I'm old now, and appreciate how quickly time passes, but when I was in my 20's, the years seemed to go by much slower. Probably because each one was a bigger percentage of my life overall.
Leeds Rhinos? 8 for you, Leeds Rhinos! You go, Leeds Rhinos.

And none for Castleford Tigers. Bye!
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:10 pm
BD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 7046
Location: Wakefield, unfortunately
maurice wrote:
Is there a major drugs issue at Cas? Chase, Hardaker in recent months and that photo of the white marks on the table? Think the RFL need to sit all over them as they did Leigh a couple of years ago


Wish people wouldn't bring this white mark thing up - it was proven in numerous videos that these are old scratches on the benches. Clutching at straws. And Chase got caught doing cocaine when he was at Widnes - shall we 'sit all over them' as well.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:15 pm
Levrier
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 529
I feel sad to see how many people on this forum are so comfortable with the use of cocaine. It may be common and alcohol may be just as bad but that does not lessen the dangers of taking illegal drugs and putting money into the pockets of people who promote misery (no not Shaun Wane). We all know the spiel. In this case the issue is not that it is common and should be treated differently from other drugs but that it is on the WADA list and we have signed up to it. Many drugs on that list are not illegal and many, like caffeine, are both common and legal. Some drugs have genuine medical uses. The simple fact is, that these substances are controlled. If a person uses them and is caught they know the likely penalties. Consider those who have been banned from their sport because they took a foreign version of a medicine that they use at home that had other active ingredients. They still got banned. The rule for substances on the list is that you are responsible for whatever gets into your system. In Hardaker's case he made the choice, but perhaps we could ask for a retrospective medical exemption on the grounds that he was taking cocaine as a medicine to deal with his own stupidity. :CRAZY:
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:25 pm
Call Me God
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 128
Idiot took a substance that was on the banned list and is banned! THE END!

Can't believe the length of this thread....
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:02 am
Shifty Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4042
Tharg The Mighty wrote:
Though addictive personality disorder is most definitely a mental illness. Now I’m not saying he suffers from this but people who do have self destruct tendencies.

Read up on it.

As has been mentioned it isn't and is a myth, although you see it being banded around the internet alot nowadays. I think people tend to use words like that instead of what is actually Scientifically and Medically known. Issues like biology, social environment, family & psychology are what's known to cause Addiction.
.
Genetics, for example, play a role in the development of an addiction. The extent to which genes impact behavior, is estimated to be between 40% & 70% for addiction, depending on the type of substance.

According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, 'the role that both genetics and environment play into the development of addictions are unique and change over an individual's lifespan. This in turn makes it even more difficult to understand the underlying causes of addiction.'
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 6:23 am
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7879
How about micro-chipping athletes?
That way it's not about whether an athlete was "clean" when tested, but is consistently clean!

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/ ... WEML6619I2
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 7:47 am
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5538
Location: Hill Valley
Call Me God wrote:
Idiot took a substance that was on the banned list and is banned! THE END!

Can't believe the length of this thread....


erm.... maybe because it is one of the biggest RL stories/scandals of the year and it being a RL forum people are here to discuss it.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:06 am
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1674
Levrier wrote:
I feel sad to see how many people on this forum are so comfortable with the use of cocaine. It may be common and alcohol may be just as bad but that does not lessen the dangers of taking illegal drugs and putting money into the pockets of people who promote misery (no not Shaun Wane). We all know the spiel. In this case the issue is not that it is common and should be treated differently from other drugs but that it is on the WADA list and we have signed up to it. Many drugs on that list are not illegal and many, like caffeine, are both common and legal. Some drugs have genuine medical uses. The simple fact is, that these substances are controlled. If a person uses them and is caught they know the likely penalties. Consider those who have been banned from their sport because they took a foreign version of a medicine that they use at home that had other active ingredients. They still got banned. The rule for substances on the list is that you are responsible for whatever gets into your system. In Hardaker's case he made the choice, but perhaps we could ask for a retrospective medical exemption on the grounds that he was taking cocaine as a medicine to deal with his own stupidity. :CRAZY:

Well said, to put cocaine in the same category as alcohol is stupid, you can have 2-3 drinks (units etc) of alcohol just for enjoyment taste etc,With it having hardly any effect. You can't do this with cocaine, it's an instant and very effective hit.

I have used recreational drugs in my life pretty regular when younger, in clouding cocaine twice. And never again would I use it and absolutely condemn it it, its an awful drug, it leads to violence aggression like nothing else, it will be and should always be class A. They way kids use this alongside masssive amounts of alcohol that they would not normally be able to consume is dangerous and is the biggest cause of violence on nights out.
It's not at all like ecstasy, a euphoric drug or cannabis a relaxant or even amphetamines which have a longer but milder effect but similar to cocaine, this is bad poop, and needs stamping out.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:31 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13405
Location: Ossett
rollin thunder wrote:
Well said, to put cocaine in the same category as alcohol is stupid, you can have 2-3 drinks (units etc) of alcohol just for enjoyment taste etc,With it having hardly any effect. You can't do this with cocaine, it's an instant and very effective hit.

I have used recreational drugs in my life pretty regular when younger, in clouding cocaine twice. And never again would I use it and absolutely condemn it it, its an awful drug, it leads to violence aggression like nothing else, it will be and should always be class A. They way kids use this alongside masssive amounts of alcohol that they would not normally be able to consume is dangerous and is the biggest cause of violence on nights out.
It's not at all like ecstasy, a euphoric drug or cannabis a relaxant or even amphetamines which have a longer but milder effect but similar to cocaine, this is bad poop, and needs stamping out.


I used to do drugs - now I don't - and nobody else should; good call.

The wider discussion is about the attitude towards certain drugs and the seemingly arbitrary nature of how some are classified as illegal, and others aren't; as it stands, people choosing a certain (illegal) high over another (legal) one, are forced into criminality - and the production and supply of those substances is forced underground and overseen by crims. There are plenty of examples of more enlightened attitudes to substance use in other parts of the world, that have produced positive outcomes - but we seem hell bent on maintaining a draconian attitude towards anything other than booze.

With regards to Hardaker - I concur with God; he took a substance that's on the banned list and was caught, so he's an idiot and he'll face censure. I don't feel sympathy for him - I feel some for Cas, who invested significant sums in an attempt to rescue his career.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:31 am
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1674
bren2k wrote:
I used to do drugs - now I don't - and nobody else should; good call.

The wider discussion is about the attitude towards certain drugs and the seemingly arbitrary nature of how some are classified as illegal, and others aren't; as it stands, people choosing a certain (illegal) high over another (legal) one, are forced into criminality - and the production and supply of those substances is forced underground and overseen by crims. There are plenty of examples of more enlightened attitudes to substance use in other parts of the world, that have produced positive outcomes - but we seem hell bent on maintaining a draconian attitude towards anything other than booze.

With regards to Hardaker - I concur with God; he took a substance that's on the banned list and was caught, so he's an idiot and he'll face censure. I don't feel sympathy for him - I feel some for Cas, who invested significant sums in an attempt to rescue his career.

Were do I say don't do drugs, I simply pointed out from my experiences of drugs and cocaine that's is nasty stuff and not the same as ecstasy or cannabis and deserves to stay banned, the others yeah probably should be legal.
So when you stop trying to be a smart booty and re read my post you will see that.
