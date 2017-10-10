I feel sad to see how many people on this forum are so comfortable with the use of cocaine. It may be common and alcohol may be just as bad but that does not lessen the dangers of taking illegal drugs and putting money into the pockets of people who promote misery (no not Shaun Wane). We all know the spiel. In this case the issue is not that it is common and should be treated differently from other drugs but that it is on the WADA list and we have signed up to it. Many drugs on that list are not illegal and many, like caffeine, are both common and legal. Some drugs have genuine medical uses. The simple fact is, that these substances are controlled. If a person uses them and is caught they know the likely penalties. Consider those who have been banned from their sport because they took a foreign version of a medicine that they use at home that had other active ingredients. They still got banned. The rule for substances on the list is that you are responsible for whatever gets into your system. In Hardaker's case he made the choice, but perhaps we could ask for a retrospective medical exemption on the grounds that he was taking cocaine as a medicine to deal with his own stupidity.