Tharg The Mighty wrote:
Though addictive personality disorder is most definitely a mental illness. Now I’m not saying he suffers from this but people who do have self destruct tendencies.
Read up on it.
As has been mentioned it isn't and is a myth, although you see it being banded around the internet alot nowadays. I think people tend to use words like that instead of what is actually Scientifically and Medically known. Issues like biology, social environment, family & psychology are what's known to cause Addiction.
Genetics, for example, play a role in the development of an addiction. The extent to which genes impact behavior, is estimated to be between 40% & 70% for addiction, depending on the type of substance.
According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, 'the role that both genetics and environment play into the development of addictions are unique and change over an individual's lifespan. This in turn makes it even more difficult to understand the underlying causes of addiction.'