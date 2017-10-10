Professional athletes should be leading a professional's life for the short time in their life they are professionals. Yes, I kind of get the argument that people in every day life do these sorts of things and they are just young men like anyone else in society but whenever this sort of thing pops up i think about it and really they aren't just like anyone else in society. Professioanl athletes are not your average brickie, barman or receptionist. Plus cocaine is a stimulant and it makes you act over and above your usual state of excitability. If you're "going for a poop" in the changing rooms before the game and at half time to get a bit of this up your nose you are cheating as this substance is on the WADA list of banned substances. Even if you're doing it recreationally in your spare time, IT'S A BANNED SUBSTANCE. We could argue whether Portugal has it right or not all day (and i think they do) but we're not in Portugal and cocaine is banned. They have all the rest of their life from their mid-30s onwards to do what they want, but while they are professional athletes they should be acting within the rules.