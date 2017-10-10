|
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15944
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
|
Is there a major drugs issue at Cas? Chase, Hardaker in recent months and that photo of the white marks on the table? Think the RFL need to sit all over them as they did Leigh a couple of years ago
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:27 am
|
Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm
Posts: 553
Location: Not there
|
Guybrush wrote:
Does that extend to everyone, or just sports people? There'd be about 40% of the population banned from work otherwise. It's not a PED either. Coke might make you think you're better, but you actually won't be.
Lots of legal drugs/activities can destroy lives too. The biggest destroyer of lives is the war on drugs
It's regarded as a PED in some circumstances due to appetite suppression and fat reduction. As for other professions there are many jobs out there (including mine) subject to random drug tests where a positive would see you straight out of the door.
As for the length of any ban, it could easily be 4 years as WADA doubled the 'standard' tariff from 1st Jan 2015.
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:56 am
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8618
|
Is it naive to say that ALL players know that they may be tested and if caught, they will face a ban.
Whether drug taking is prevalent in society as a whole, is largely irrelevant as the rules are in place before any player joins the ranks of pro RL players.
The bloke should receive full support to help him deal with the issue but, the getting caught is the small part of this.
It must be wrecking the guy to know the actual consequences of his actions.
The biggest game in the clubs history and their chances disappeared just as soon as he was suspended.
Should Cas have dropped him sooner and tried to "bed in" a new FB prior to the GF ?
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:59 am
|
Joined: Tue Jul 19, 2011 12:05 pm
Posts: 567
|
Towns88 wrote:
A few rumours now doing the rounds that another international has failed a drugs test. Now Zak I knew about was true on Thursday. This latest 1 could just be hear say and for the good of the game I hope it's garbage. Leeds player.
Wheres the rumour? Current International or former? Doesnt leave much if its current.
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:02 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13403
Location: Ossett
|
I agree that the drug laws in this country are potty - we've arbitrarily decided that some are legal and some aren't, and launched a pointless and harmful crusade to try to enforce that; furthermore, we seem to treat people who take the ones who aren't differently, based on their class or social status.
That aside, if you work in a regulated environment, and allow yourself to give a positive test after a weekend of whatever you deem to be fun, then you're an idiot and deserve whatever penalty your employer has deemed appropriate; in Hardaker's case, coke is on the banned list - he will have known that - but chose to take the risk; so tough tits.
And for clarity - stupidity is not a mental illness.
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:39 am
|
Joined: Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:54 am
Posts: 34
|
One can argue about the legality of drugs and whether recreational drugs should be illegal however that doesn't excuse Hardacker's behavior.
Whether taking cocaine would result in a 12 week ban, 12 month ban or 2 year ban is irrelevant. The point is Castleford would have every right to sack him for such behavior.
It's not just a bit of sniff on a Saturday night. You a professional athlete playing at the highest level and with that comes responsibilities. Can be cigarettes, alcohol or recreational drugs. If you wanna partake in such activities be prepared to cut short a career.
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:24 am
|
Joined: Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:09 pm
Posts: 9
|
bren2k wrote:
I agree that the drug laws in this country are potty - we've arbitrarily decided that some are legal and some aren't, and launched a pointless and harmful crusade to try to enforce that; furthermore, we seem to treat people who take the ones who aren't differently, based on their class or social status.
That aside, if you work in a regulated environment, and allow yourself to give a positive test after a weekend of whatever you deem to be fun, then you're an idiot and deserve whatever penalty your employer has deemed appropriate; in Hardaker's case, coke is on the banned list - he will have known that - but chose to take the risk; so tough tits.
And for clarity - stupidity is not a mental illness.
Though addictive personality disorder is most definitely a mental illness. Now I’m not saying he suffers from this but people who do have self destruct tendencies.
Read up on it.
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:48 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13403
Location: Ossett
|
Tharg The Mighty wrote:
Though addictive personality disorder is most definitely a mental illness. Now I’m not saying he suffers from this but people who do have self destruct tendencies.
Read up on it.
I've worked in mental health for 20+ years and operate 2 specialist PD treatment units; so I'm fairly well read, and therefore know that there is no medical or scientific definition of addictive personality, or addictive personality disorder.
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:19 am
|
Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm
Posts: 553
Location: Not there
|
puroresu_boy wrote:
One can argue about the legality of drugs and whether recreational drugs should be illegal however that doesn't excuse Hardacker's behavior.
Whether taking cocaine would result in a 12 week ban, 12 month ban or 2 year ban is irrelevant. The point is Castleford would have every right to sack him for such behavior.
It's not just a bit of sniff on a Saturday night. You a professional athlete playing at the highest level and with that comes responsibilities. Can be cigarettes, alcohol or recreational drugs. If you wanna partake in such activities be prepared to cut short a career.
In this case it matters not a jot that cocaine is classed as an illegal drug in this country. For the purposes of in-competition testing, WADA regard cocaine as a stimulant and for that reason
it is on their banned list.
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:51 am
|
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 430
Location: Manchester
|
Professional athletes should be leading a professional's life for the short time in their life they are professionals. Yes, I kind of get the argument that people in every day life do these sorts of things and they are just young men like anyone else in society but whenever this sort of thing pops up i think about it and really they aren't just like anyone else in society. Professioanl athletes are not your average brickie, barman or receptionist. Plus cocaine is a stimulant and it makes you act over and above your usual state of excitability. If you're "going for a poop" in the changing rooms before the game and at half time to get a bit of this up your nose you are cheating as this substance is on the WADA list of banned substances. Even if you're doing it recreationally in your spare time, IT'S A BANNED SUBSTANCE. We could argue whether Portugal has it right or not all day (and i think they do) but we're not in Portugal and cocaine is banned. They have all the rest of their life from their mid-30s onwards to do what they want, but while they are professional athletes they should be acting within the rules.
|
