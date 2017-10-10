Is it naive to say that ALL players know that they may be tested and if caught, they will face a ban.

Whether drug taking is prevalent in society as a whole, is largely irrelevant as the rules are in place before any player joins the ranks of pro RL players.

The bloke should receive full support to help him deal with the issue but, the getting caught is the small part of this.

It must be wrecking the guy to know the actual consequences of his actions.



The biggest game in the clubs history and their chances disappeared just as soon as he was suspended.

Should Cas have dropped him sooner and tried to "bed in" a new FB prior to the GF ?