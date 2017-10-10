I agree that the drug laws in this country are potty - we've arbitrarily decided that some are legal and some aren't, and launched a pointless and harmful crusade to try to enforce that; furthermore, we seem to treat people who take the ones who aren't differently, based on their class or social status.
That aside, if you work in a regulated environment, and allow yourself to give a positive test after a weekend of whatever you deem to be fun, then you're an idiot and deserve whatever penalty your employer has deemed appropriate; in Hardaker's case, coke is on the banned list - he will have known that - but chose to take the risk; so tough tits.
And for clarity - stupidity is not a mental illness.