Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:36 pm
Gazemous
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 22, 2003 10:36 pm
Posts: 5063
Location: London
PrinterThe wrote:
If players are still prepared to risk it knowing they could face a 2 year ban, then how many are going to risk it if you start reducing that to just 6 months?


Probably the exact same number. Hard evidence proves that severity of punishment in no way impacts the number of people offending when it comes to drugs.
Bonzo wrote:
Never mind all this journalism stuff you do, with such accuracy in hitting nails on the head you should be a joiner. :wink:
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:47 pm
Trainman
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 611
Bottom line is it is on on the list of PED, he tested positive after a game therefore he will likely get the 2 years.

He's going to need support (in a similar way that Wigan supported Hock) through the ban.

It's a great shame, another career of a player who could have gone down as one of the best ruined for the sake of a bit of a high.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:57 pm
Shifty Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4034
Guybrush wrote:
Why the arbitrary 2 years?

There's nothing inherently wrong with taking recreational drugs. Sports star or not. Alcohol is drug. Should we ban players for 2 years for that? What's the fundamental difference between alcohol and cocaine or weed? Just because in this particular country, at this particular time, alcohol is a legal drug and the others aren't.

I agree there isn't and for me, as adults it's each to their own. We in this Country do tend to demonsise some things more than others mainly because the Gov says what's right & wrong.Ateotd Coke and Alcohol wreck lives when someone abuses them and becomes addicted

The fact is though the rules are the rules and everyone signs up knowing them and the consequences. We could have a wider discusion whether drug policy in this Country is becoming a bit outdated, especially where Weed is concerned and the positive affects it can have on people with say Parkinson's, but that would take us way OT.

But as far as the difference between Weed, Alcohol & Coke goes. Coke is a straight up stimulant and as such is on the PED list everywhere. Whereas Alcohol, although has stimulant and sedating effects isn't & I defy anyone to get tanked up or stoned and have a game of RL. They definitely wouldn't be playing to their full potential to say the least.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:46 pm
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1283
I think it would be wrong to ive him 2 years even if it was in his system in a game, I think any decent lawyer could prove he did not take it to improve his performance and is therefore not a 'drugs cheat'

Seems silly that if you are tested after training and found positive you are given a non-public caution, but if you are tested after a game it could be 2 years

Also a 2 year ban in RL means he will be playing rugby union (probably for Sale) before the paperwork goes through
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:47 pm
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1283
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:29 pm
Dropkick Murphy
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Aug 18, 2009 10:37 pm
Posts: 2713
Location: Heald Green, Cheshire
I thought that about rugby union, but would it apply to all sport (at least in this country)? If he'd be free to play union straight away then a two year ban from league would be handing him over on a silver platter. Cas will be seeing their second "retirement from rugby league" in successive years.
Warrington RLFC: The Wire, NOT Warrington Wolves

FORZA WIRE
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:44 am
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6679
Dropkick Murphy wrote:
I thought that about rugby union, but would it apply to all sport (at least in this country)? If he'd be free to play union straight away then a two year ban from league would be handing him over on a silver platter. Cas will be seeing their second "retirement from rugby league" in successive years.


I imagine it would be across all sport and not just in this country.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:52 am
Top Saint
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Sep 23, 2010 7:09 pm
Posts: 1194
Location: In a very weird place eating shortbread.
He's been caught by UKAD. Worldwide ban for all WADA affiliated sports.
A pint of sweat, saves a gallon of blood. - George S. Patton

In war, resolution; in defeat, defiance; in victory, magnanimity. - Winston Churchill

It is fatal to enter any war without the will to win it. - General Douglas MacArthur

Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent. - Isaac Asimov
