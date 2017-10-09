Guybrush wrote:
Why the arbitrary 2 years?
There's nothing inherently wrong with taking recreational drugs. Sports star or not. Alcohol is drug. Should we ban players for 2 years for that? What's the fundamental difference between alcohol and cocaine or weed? Just because in this particular country, at this particular time, alcohol is a legal drug and the others aren't.
I agree there isn't and for me, as adults it's each to their own. We in this Country do tend to demonsise some things more than others mainly because the Gov says what's right & wrong.Ateotd Coke and Alcohol wreck lives when someone abuses them and becomes addicted
The fact is though the rules are the rules and everyone signs up knowing them and the consequences. We could have a wider discusion whether drug policy in this Country is becoming a bit outdated, especially where Weed is concerned and the positive affects it can have on people with say Parkinson's, but that would take us way OT.
But as far as the difference between Weed, Alcohol & Coke goes. Coke is a straight up stimulant and as such is on the PED list everywhere. Whereas Alcohol, although has stimulant and sedating effects isn't & I defy anyone to get tanked up or stoned and have a game of RL. They definitely wouldn't be playing to their full potential to say the least.