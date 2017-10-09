Gazemous

PrinterThe wrote: If players are still prepared to risk it knowing they could face a 2 year ban, then how many are going to risk it if you start reducing that to just 6 months?



Probably the exact same number. Hard evidence proves that severity of punishment in no way impacts the number of people offending when it comes to drugs. Probably the exact same number. Hard evidence proves that severity of punishment in no way impacts the number of people offending when it comes to drugs. Bonzo wrote: Never mind all this journalism stuff you do, with such accuracy in hitting nails on the head you should be a joiner. :wink: Trainman Cheeky half-back



Bottom line is it is on on the list of PED, he tested positive after a game therefore he will likely get the 2 years.



He's going to need support (in a similar way that Wigan supported Hock) through the ban.



It's a great shame, another career of a player who could have gone down as one of the best ruined for the sake of a bit of a high. Shifty Cat

Guybrush wrote: Why the arbitrary 2 years?



There's nothing inherently wrong with taking recreational drugs . Sports star or not. Alcohol is drug. Should we ban players for 2 years for that? What's the fundamental difference between alcohol and cocaine or weed? Just because in this particular country, at this particular time, alcohol is a legal drug and the others aren't.

I agree there isn't and for me, as adults it's each to their own. We in this Country do tend to demonsise some things more than others mainly because the Gov says what's right & wrong.Ateotd Coke and Alcohol wreck lives when someone abuses them and becomes addicted



The fact is though the rules are the rules and everyone signs up knowing them and the consequences. We could have a wider discusion whether drug policy in this Country is becoming a bit outdated, especially where Weed is concerned and the positive affects it can have on people with say Parkinson's, but that would take us way OT.



But as far as the difference between Weed, Alcohol & Coke goes. Coke is a straight up stimulant and as such is on the PED list everywhere. Whereas Alcohol, although has stimulant and sedating effects isn't & I defy anyone to get tanked up or stoned and have a game of RL. They definitely wouldn't be playing to their full potential to say the least. I agree there isn't and for me, as adults it's each to their own. We in this Country do tend to demonsise some things more than others mainly because the Gov says what's right & wrong.Ateotd Coke and Alcohol wreck lives when someone abuses them and becomes addictedThe fact is though the rules are the rules and everyone signs up knowing them and the consequences. We could have a wider discusion whether drug policy in this Country is becoming a bit outdated, especially where Weed is concerned and the positive affects it can have on people with say Parkinson's, but that would take us way OT.But as far as the difference between Weed, Alcohol & Coke goes. Coke is a straight up stimulant and as such is on the PED list everywhere. Whereas Alcohol, although has stimulant and sedating effects isn't & I defy anyone to get tanked up or stoned and have a game of RL. They definitely wouldn't be playing to their full potential to say the least. leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger



I think it would be wrong to ive him 2 years even if it was in his system in a game, I think any decent lawyer could prove he did not take it to improve his performance and is therefore not a 'drugs cheat'



Seems silly that if you are tested after training and found positive you are given a non-public caution, but if you are tested after a game it could be 2 years



Also a 2 year ban in RL means he will be playing rugby union (probably for Sale) before the paperwork goes through leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger



I thought that about rugby union, but would it apply to all sport (at least in this country)? If he'd be free to play union straight away then a two year ban from league would be handing him over on a silver platter. Cas will be seeing their second "retirement from rugby league" in successive years. Warrington RLFC: The Wire, NOT Warrington Wolves



