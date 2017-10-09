WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Zak Hardaker

Zak Hardaker
Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:36 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
If players are still prepared to risk it knowing they could face a 2 year ban, then how many are going to risk it if you start reducing that to just 6 months?


Probably the exact same number. Hard evidence proves that severity of punishment in no way impacts the number of people offending when it comes to drugs.
Bonzo wrote:
Never mind all this journalism stuff you do, with such accuracy in hitting nails on the head you should be a joiner. :wink:
Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:47 pm
Bottom line is it is on on the list of PED, he tested positive after a game therefore he will likely get the 2 years.

He's going to need support (in a similar way that Wigan supported Hock) through the ban.

It's a great shame, another career of a player who could have gone down as one of the best ruined for the sake of a bit of a high.
