Slugger McBatt wrote:

I know what you mean because no one would want any ill to fall on the lad, but this isn't a case of, "silly me, I've only gone and had a line and now I've got a police caution." This is, "If I snort this, I will lose everything I've built, my income, my self-respect, my standing in the sport, and cost a club that has put faith and money into me". But he still does it.



There are no helping some people, and he will go down in Cas's history as the man who cost them potentially their only Championship, and for what? A buzz in Pontefract? It beggars belief .