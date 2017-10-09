|
2 years for performance enhancing drug, yes. But for recreational drugs its too long imo, 6 months is about right.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:07 pm
Guybrush wrote:
If he's stupid enough to snort it before a game maybe. Otherwise it would be out of his system
This is Zak Hardaker we are talking about - he is probably stupid enough.
The time it takes to pass through the system depends on many factors (how much is taken in the first place, what is used to 'flush' the cocaine etc).
He clarly does have it in his system during the game, as it was detected in a test taken immediately following it!
Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:08 pm
puroresu_boy wrote:
He deserves 2 years. If you want to be stupid and take cocaine in season you deserve a 2 year ban.
Yes it ain't steroids but there needs to be a deterrent to stop players doing stuff like this.
Losing 2 years of a short career seems like a good strong deterrent to me and very much in favour.
Why the arbitrary 2 years?
There's nothing inherently wrong with taking recreational drugs. Sports star or not. Alcohol is drug. Should we ban players for 2 years for that? What's the fundamental difference between alcohol and cocaine or weed? Just because in this particular country, at this particular time, alcohol is a legal drug and the others aren't.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:08 pm
Slugger McBatt wrote:
I know what you mean because no one would want any ill to fall on the lad, but this isn't a case of, "silly me, I've only gone and had a line and now I've got a police caution." This is, "If I snort this, I will lose everything I've built, my income, my self-respect, my standing in the sport, and cost a club that has put faith and money into me". But he still does it.
There are no helping some people, and he will go down in Cas's history as the man who cost them potentially their only Championship, and for what? A buzz in Pontefract? It beggars belief.
It does. If he likes the odd line of peruvian marching powder, you'd think even he would have the brains to wait till the season is over.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:09 pm
nottinghamtiger wrote:
This is Zak Hardaker we are talking about - he is probably stupid enough.
The time it takes to pass through the system depends on many factors (how much is taken in the first place, what is used to 'flush' the cocaine etc).
He clarly does have it in his system during the game, as it was detected in a test taken immediately following it!
Fair enough
Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:10 pm
If players are still prepared to risk it knowing they could face a 2 year ban, then how many are going to risk it if you start reducing that to just 6 months?
Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:12 pm
Guybrush wrote:
We allow them to drink and gamble.
The crazy thing you did makes you seem like you're 6 btw.
Illegal drugs must be bad coz they're illegal. Legal ones are fine though
I wouldn't have professional athletes drinking either if it was my choice. The point is that cocaine is illegal. Dunno how anyone can say the RFL should be leainent towards a "bit of sniff". I have read plenty of comments on social media with people arguing a bit of sniff shouldn't carry punishment.
The RFL would be a laughing stock if they didn't issue harsh punishments.
Dunno how anyone can think it's okay for professional athlete to take an illegal drug and get no punishment.
