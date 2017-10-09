WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Zak Hardaker

Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:19 pm
kobashi wrote:
Hey let's allow our players to smoke weed, sniff coke, take speed. You name it, as long as it's is not performance enhancement why should we care. :CRAZY:

Let's even use this as a way to introduce youngsters to the sport. Create slogans saying recreational drug use is totally fine in rugby league. :CRAZY:


We allow them to drink and gamble.

The crazy thing you did makes you seem like you're 6 btw.

Illegal drugs must be bad coz they're illegal. Legal ones are fine though
