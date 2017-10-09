WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Zak Hardaker

Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:45 pm
FlexWheeler




Some people are making hardaker out to be a victim. He's had loads of chances, if he was less talented he'd have been discarded and forgotten about. IMO he's already had special treatment.









Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:10 pm
Willzay





FlexWheeler wrote:
Some people are making hardaker out to be a victim. He's had loads of chances, if he was less talented he'd have been discarded and forgotten about. IMO he's already had special treatment.


TBF I can understand it because no one wants a repeat of Terry Newton. However there comes a point where we must accept that individuals may just be in fact plain daft like Hardaker and draw a line.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:13 pm
tad rhino






without saying anything untoward leeds got rid for similar 'lifestyle' choices
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:28 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman






Willzay wrote:
TBF I can understand it because no one wants a repeat of Terry Newton. However there comes a point where we must accept that individuals may just be in fact plain daft like Hardaker and draw a line.



Whereas I think you keep trying to help, precisely because of people like Terry Newton. It's of no use to anyone if a young person destroys their life. What happens after you 'draw the line'?



Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:19 pm
nottinghamtiger




I'd rather we lost the Grand Final than win it with a drug cheat.
If he had played and Cas had won (which is a big IF) it would have been forever tainted.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:56 pm
Guybrush






He took a recreational drug (possibly). Am I the only one who doesn't actually think it's a big deal? Certainly not worthy of year+ ban

*edit* it it's not cocaine, I take it back
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:25 pm
Mr Dog





Guybrush wrote:
He took a recreational drug (possibly). Am I the only one who doesn't actually think it's a big deal? Certainly not worthy of year+ ban

*edit* it it's not cocaine, I take it back


Hopefully. I believe WADA regard cocaine as a PED 'in-competition'. That's apart from the fact that it can destroy the lives of users and those involved in the supply chain and funds organised crime. There's absolutely no excuse as a (supposed) professional athlete for taking it. If it proves to be cocaine could be looking at a 4 year ban as it's difficult to come up with any extenuating circumstances for having it in his system.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:31 pm
Guybrush






Mr Dog wrote:
Hopefully. I believe WADA regard cocaine as a PED 'in-competition'. That's apart from the fact that it can destroy the lives of users and those involved in the supply chain and funds organised crime. There's absolutely no excuse as a (supposed) professional athlete for taking it. If it proves to be cocaine could be looking at a 4 year ban as it's difficult to come up with any extenuating circumstances for having it in his system.


Does that extend to everyone, or just sports people? There'd be about 40% of the population banned from work otherwise. It's not a PED either. Coke might make you think you're better, but you actually won't be.

Lots of legal drugs/activities can destroy lives too. The biggest destroyer of lives is the war on drugs
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:53 pm
kobashi




Guybrush wrote:
He took a recreational drug (possibly). Am I the only one who doesn't actually think it's a big deal? Certainly not worthy of year+ ban


Hey let's allow our players to smoke weed, sniff coke, take speed. You name it, as long as it's is not performance enhancement why should we care. :CRAZY:

Let's even use this as a way to introduce youngsters to the sport. Create slogans saying recreational drug use is totally fine in rugby league. :CRAZY:
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:15 pm
Marcus Notsquare






Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
In Newton's case it was ban, see you later. With Hock it was ban, but work on building a positive influence in the community by condemning drugs. And on his return wasn't he told, one more slip up and your done period?


Gareth Hock was one of Terry's pallbearers, and he was heartbroken. I always thought that was the moment the RFL started to help him to avoid another similar situation.
