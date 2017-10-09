|
Some people are making hardaker out to be a victim. He's had loads of chances, if he was less talented he'd have been discarded and forgotten about. IMO he's already had special treatment.
FlexWheeler wrote:
Some people are making hardaker out to be a victim. He's had loads of chances, if he was less talented he'd have been discarded and forgotten about. IMO he's already had special treatment.
TBF I can understand it because no one wants a repeat of Terry Newton. However there comes a point where we must accept that individuals may just be in fact plain daft like Hardaker and draw a line.
without saying anything untoward leeds got rid for similar 'lifestyle' choices
Willzay wrote:
TBF I can understand it because no one wants a repeat of Terry Newton. However there comes a point where we must accept that individuals may just be in fact plain daft like Hardaker and draw a line.
Whereas I think you keep trying to help, precisely because of people like Terry Newton. It's of no use to anyone if a young person destroys their life. What happens after you 'draw the line'?
I'd rather we lost the Grand Final than win it with a drug cheat.
If he had played and Cas had won (which is a big IF) it would have been forever tainted.
He took a recreational drug (possibly). Am I the only one who doesn't actually think it's a big deal? Certainly not worthy of year+ ban
*edit* it it's not cocaine, I take it back
Guybrush wrote:
He took a recreational drug (possibly). Am I the only one who doesn't actually think it's a big deal? Certainly not worthy of year+ ban
*edit* it it's not cocaine, I take it back
Hopefully. I believe WADA regard cocaine as a PED 'in-competition'. That's apart from the fact that it can destroy the lives of users and those involved in the supply chain and funds organised crime. There's absolutely no excuse as a (supposed) professional athlete for taking it. If it proves to be cocaine could be looking at a 4 year ban as it's difficult to come up with any extenuating circumstances for having it in his system.
Mr Dog wrote:
Hopefully. I believe WADA regard cocaine as a PED 'in-competition'. That's apart from the fact that it can destroy the lives of users and those involved in the supply chain and funds organised crime. There's absolutely no excuse as a (supposed) professional athlete for taking it. If it proves to be cocaine could be looking at a 4 year ban as it's difficult to come up with any extenuating circumstances for having it in his system.
Does that extend to everyone, or just sports people? There'd be about 40% of the population banned from work otherwise. It's not a PED either. Coke might make you think you're better, but you actually won't be.
Lots of legal drugs/activities can destroy lives too. The biggest destroyer of lives is the war on drugs
