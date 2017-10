Some people are making hardaker out to be a victim. He's had loads of chances, if he was less talented he'd have been discarded and forgotten about. IMO he's already had special treatment.

''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''



''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''



''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''



''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''



.......''smart men don't get married''