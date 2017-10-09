WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Zak Hardaker

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Zak Hardaker

Post a reply
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:23 am
Tharg The Mighty User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:09 pm
Posts: 6
Or perhaps he has a mental illness?

Unfortunately there are many talented people who just can’t help self destructing.

I don’t condone what the lad has done but I really hope the sport give him all the support he needs.

As already said, we don’t need another Terry Newton. :(
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:39 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13397
Location: Ossett
Tharg The Mighty wrote:
I really hope the sport give him all the support he needs.


Didn't it already do that? Leeds put a lot of effort into supporting him - and Cas have done the same; what more can a sport do to ameliorate the consequences of an idiot making bad choices? Unless Big Nige opens a franchise of The Priory up at Red Hall, I think clubs can be forgiven for washing their hands of a player who repeatedly sabotages his own career - and the clubs success in the process.

As I've said - if players want to do a bit of disco sherbet to let their hair down, I have no fundamental issue with that - but at least learn how to flush it from your system afterwards, and don't play the mental health card if you fail to do so and are tested positive.

I also find it interesting that the level of support and understanding we should show these people seems to increase exponentially in line with how talented they are; no such wailing and gnashing of teeth was heard for Adam Walker, the average prop forward who tested positive for cocaine and was subsequently sacked.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:43 am
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6674
Surprised it took this long to play the mental health card, with Chase it only took what two pages. Sorry but Hardaker's just an idiot.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:46 am
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 988
Willzay wrote:
Surprised it took this long to play the mental health card, with Chase it only took what two pages. Sorry but Hardaker's just an idiot.


My thoughts exactly. I know plenty of people with mental health problems who are doing their best to get themselves better and none of them have decided to take drugs or beat up students.

Regards

King James
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Angelus, Barrett was robbed, Big Jim Slade, bramleyrhino, Buggo, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Carbon Glacier, Cats13, Chris71, CM Punk, critch67, Drust, fun time frankie, giddyupoldfella, goobervision, Halfdan of t'wide embrace, Him, Jukesays, kobashi, Lebron James, loiner81, London FC Fan, LyndsayGill, MattyB, maurice, mrpurfect, nottinghamtiger, onehotegg, Phil Babbs, PurpleCheeseWarrior, rhinos_bish, rollin thunder, Rotherham Fev Fan, Roy Haggerty, rugbyleague88, ry21, Salford red all over, SecondRowSaint, secondstanza, Slugger McBatt, Smith's Brolly, Stanley Unwin, Sthelens RLFC, Tharg The Mighty, The Vicar of Widnes, TheUnassumingBadger, tigersteve, tigertot, vastman, Vikingsufferer, wakeyrule, Wigg'n, Wilde 3 and 733 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,646,8133,68076,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.