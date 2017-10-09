|
Joined: Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:09 pm
Posts: 6
|
Or perhaps he has a mental illness?
Unfortunately there are many talented people who just can’t help self destructing.
I don’t condone what the lad has done but I really hope the sport give him all the support he needs.
As already said, we don’t need another Terry Newton.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:39 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13397
Location: Ossett
|
Tharg The Mighty wrote:
I really hope the sport give him all the support he needs.
Didn't it already do that? Leeds put a lot of effort into supporting him - and Cas have done the same; what more can a sport do to ameliorate the consequences of an idiot making bad choices? Unless Big Nige opens a franchise of The Priory up at Red Hall, I think clubs can be forgiven for washing their hands of a player who repeatedly sabotages his own career - and the clubs success in the process.
As I've said - if players want to do a bit of disco sherbet to let their hair down, I have no fundamental issue with that - but at least learn how to flush it from your system afterwards, and don't play the mental health card if you fail to do so and are tested positive.
I also find it interesting that the level of support and understanding we should show these people seems to increase exponentially in line with how talented they are; no such wailing and gnashing of teeth was heard for Adam Walker, the average prop forward who tested positive for cocaine and was subsequently sacked.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:43 am
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6674
|
Surprised it took this long to play the mental health card, with Chase it only took what two pages. Sorry but Hardaker's just an idiot.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:46 am
|
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 988
|
Willzay wrote:
Surprised it took this long to play the mental health card, with Chase it only took what two pages. Sorry but Hardaker's just an idiot.
My thoughts exactly. I know plenty of people with mental health problems who are doing their best to get themselves better and none of them have decided to take drugs or beat up students.
Regards
King James
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Angelus, Barrett was robbed, Big Jim Slade, bramleyrhino, Buggo, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Carbon Glacier, Cats13, Chris71, CM Punk, critch67, Drust, fun time frankie, giddyupoldfella, goobervision, Halfdan of t'wide embrace, Him, Jukesays, kobashi, Lebron James, loiner81, London FC Fan, LyndsayGill, MattyB, maurice, mrpurfect, nottinghamtiger, onehotegg, Phil Babbs, PurpleCheeseWarrior, rhinos_bish, rollin thunder, Rotherham Fev Fan, Roy Haggerty, rugbyleague88, ry21, Salford red all over, SecondRowSaint, secondstanza, Slugger McBatt, Smith's Brolly, Stanley Unwin, Sthelens RLFC, Tharg The Mighty, The Vicar of Widnes, TheUnassumingBadger, tigersteve, tigertot, vastman, Vikingsufferer, wakeyrule, Wigg'n, Wilde 3 and 733 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,646,813
|3,680
|76,290
|4,559
|SET
|