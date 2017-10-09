Tharg The Mighty wrote: I really hope the sport give him all the support he needs.

Didn't it already do that? Leeds put a lot of effort into supporting him - and Cas have done the same; what more can a sport do to ameliorate the consequences of an idiot making bad choices? Unless Big Nige opens a franchise of The Priory up at Red Hall, I think clubs can be forgiven for washing their hands of a player who repeatedly sabotages his own career - and the clubs success in the process.As I've said - if players want to do a bit of disco sherbet to let their hair down, I have no fundamental issue with that - but at least learn how to flush it from your system afterwards, and don't play the mental health card if you fail to do so and are tested positive.I also find it interesting that the level of support and understanding we should show these people seems to increase exponentially in line with how talented they are; no such wailing and gnashing of teeth was heard for Adam Walker, the average prop forward who tested positive for cocaine and was subsequently sacked.