|
BD
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 7043
Location: Wakefield, unfortunately
|
Official Cas statement:
Castleford Tigers can confirm that it has now received notification that Zak Hardaker has tested positive for a banned substance following a Super 8s match against Leeds Rhinos on 8th September 2017.
The club was made aware at 10:00am on Thursday morning that the player would receive official written notification from UK Anti-Doping and therefore the player was immediately suspended. Official notification was delivered on Friday and following discussions with the player on Sunday the decision was taken to announce the result of the test today in order to clarify the circumstances around Zak's omission.
Zak Hardaker, said: “I would like to apologise to my Castleford Tigers teammates, the staff and all fans for my enormous error of judgment. I was given an opportunity by this great club and in what has been one of the most important weeks in its history, I have let everyone at the club down. For that, I truly apologise,"
"Finally, I would like to make it clear that in no way did I, nor would I, ever take a substance with the intention of enhancing my performance."
Castleford Tigers will be making no further comment until the outcome of the case has been determined.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:16 am
|
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2857
Location: WF4
|
BD wrote:
"Finally, I would like to make it clear that in no way did I, nor would I, ever take a substance with the intention of enhancing my performance."
Just for having a buzzing night out, innit.
|
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:17 am
|
Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5615
Location: Now in Enemy Country
|
It very much sounds as though it’s a recreational drug rather than a performance enhancing drug. If it was the latter the B sample should be processed much quicker due to its enhancing effect on games after the A sample.
No sympathy for Hardaker for what suspension is coming his way he,s already received anger management for homophobic and racist rants and now he,s got drug abuse therapy on his career CV.
|
The new young dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Grace-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:24 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 12010
Location: Leeds 13
|
Another wasted career. In his career, he's now missed two World Cups and a Grand Final due to very poor decision making and assuming a 2 year ban, he's going to be 27 before he is eligible to play again.
I know Toronto has been mentioned as an option, but would he be admissable to Canada with his rap-sheet? A police record following an incident in March 15 (IIRC) and a likely drug ban for a recreational substance. Apparently there have been League 1 players who missed on a trip to Toronto for less than that.
|
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:25 am
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6671
|
At the end of the day he's tainted his career through his own stupidity like Chase and Adam Walker. No to blame but himself. This goes to other potential players who will get caught in the future.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:26 am
|
Joined: Sat Jun 21, 2003 3:11 pm
Posts: 2943
Location: M27 but not part of the project !!
|
Great player and a big loss to the game especially Cas, but with his checkered past I would take his apology with a pinch of salt.
|
Worry a little bit every day and in a lifetime you will lose a couple of years. If something is wrong, fix it if you can. But train yourself not to worry. Worry never fixes anything.
Mary Hemmingway, US journalist,widow of Ernest Hemmingway (1908-1986)
The Stupid Neither Forgive Nor Forget
The Naive Forgive And Forget
The Wise Forgive But Don't Forget
"I am not young enough to know everything"
Oscar Wilde Irish Playwright (1854-1900)
One likes people much better when they're battered down by a prodigious siege of misfortune than when they triumph.
virginia woolf (1882-1941)
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:38 am
|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5231
Location: Over there
|
All of that lost for what, feeling a bit of a buzz on a night out in Pontefract? One of the best fullbacks in the game for a long time but his career will go down as wasted. Literally.
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: althommo, Angelus, atomic, Barrett was robbed, Bearded, Biff Tannen, Big Jim Slade, Brick with eyes, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Cats13, Channel Islander, CM Punk, critch67, Cronus, Damo-Leeds, djhudds, Dropkick Murphy, Duckman, Egg Banjo, financialtimes, FlexWheeler, Google [Bot], Grimmy, Halfdan of t'wide embrace, Jake the Peg, jakeyg95, Kelvin's Ferret, Kevs Head, King Street Cat, kobashi, le penguin, LeedsDave, Les Norton, mwindass, northmanchesterdevil, nottinghamtiger, paintman, puroresu_boy, rhinos_bish, rollin thunder, Sal Paradise, Salford red all over, SecondRowSaint, secondstanza, Seth, shinymcshine, SirBlighty, Stanley Unwin, The Devil's Advocate, TheUnassumingBadger, tigertot, WF Rhino, Wigg'n and 630 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The VT & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,646,619
|3,289
|76,290
|4,559
|SET
|